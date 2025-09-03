Family Entertainment Live & Mattel continue the heat and announce 2026 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live U.S. & International Tour with all new truck

NEW YORK — Family Entertainment Live, one of the world’s leading presenters of family-oriented live events, and Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, have announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire Tour coming in 2026.

Following the success of Glow-N-Fire in 2025, which won the Pollstar Family Show of the Year award, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is thrilled to continue the momentum into 2026 by introducing an all-new truck to the tour: Rhinomite — the dynamite Rhino themed truck. Charging horn-first into challenges, Rhinomite explodes on the scene with a mission to destroy the competition. This exciting new experience will feature never before seen stunts performed by the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, as well as the all-new No-Handed Front Flip performed by the FMX riders!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live: Glow-N-Fire is produced by Family Entertainment Live and brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, HW 5-Alarm™, Bone Shaker™, Bigfoot®, Skelesaurus™, and also includes FMX riders performing high-flying stunts and a fire-breathing, car crushing robot dinosaur.

“We are incredibly proud to continue expanding the award-winning Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live with Family Entertainment Live,” said Julie Freeland, VP of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The debut of Rhinomite brings even more excitement to the lineup which we can’t wait for fans to see. The Glow-N-Fire tour is an unforgettable experience full of action and energy that only Hot Wheels Monster Trucks can deliver.”

“After a great 2025 and winning the Pollstar Family Show of the Year award, we can’t wait to continue to provide world-class, family entertainment with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live” said Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Live “With a brand new truck, added to the line-up with Rhinomite, and all new stunts performed, we’re excited to entertain fans of all ages.”