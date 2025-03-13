Introducing The GrowthPro Group: a new era of growth solutions, led by the 20th birthday of TrainerTainment

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — The GrowthPro Group, an emerging innovator in business growth solutions, proudly announces its official launch. With a foundation built on proven strategies and a forward-thinking approach, The GrowthPro Group is ready to empower businesses across a wide range of industries.

This exciting announcement coincides with the 20th birthday of TrainerTainment, the industry leader in sales training, leadership development, and coaching for Family Entertainment Centers (FECs.) TrainerTainment is celebrating 20 years of helping businesses grow with a year-long campaign filled with giveaways, success stories, and a $5,000 SalesPro Certification Grand Prize.

Founded on a legacy of over 20 years of industry experience, The GrowthPro Group’s mission is to help ambitious businesses thrive by offering tailored coaching and proven methodologies. Its three distinct brands -TrainerTainment, SalesPro, and ExecPro- are designed to address the unique needs of businesses across various industries, from family entertainment centers to corporate enterprises.

TrainerTainment’s 20th birthday celebration officially kicks off at Amusement Expo International (March 18-21, 2025, Las Vegas, NV), where attendees can enter to win and take part in exciting booth activities.

Throughout the year, TrainerTainment will continue the fun at major industry events, including KartExpo, Amusement 360, Bowl Expo, the SouthWest Trade Show, and IAAPA, with the grand prize winner announced at IAAPA in November.

“For 20 years, we’ve been dedicated to helping businesses in the FEC industry thrive. This celebration is not just about us—it’s about the incredible operators we’ve worked with and the success they’ve achieved,” said Beth Standlee, CEO & Founder of TrainerTainment. “We wanted to give back in a meaningful way, and what better way than offering coaching that can truly impact a business’s bottom line.”

How to Participate in the TrainerTainment 20th Birthday Celebration:

Visit the TrainerTainment Booth at Industry Events – Stop by our booth at participating trade shows to win special prizes including training resources, discounts, and be entered to win our Grand Prize.

– Stop by our booth at participating trade shows to win special prizes including training resources, discounts, and be entered to win our Grand Prize. Follow the Celebration Online – TrainerTainment will be sharing 20 success stories from businesses they’ve helped over the past two decades, highlighting growth and transformation across the industry. Operators are encouraged to share their own TrainerTainment success stories using #TrainerTainment20 on social media.

Grand Prize Winner Announcement at IAAPA 2025 – The $5,000 SalesPro Grand Prize Winner will be announced live at IAAPA in November. “We’ve worked with thousands of people over the last two decades, and the impact has been incredible. This celebration is about honoring those businesses and continuing to empower more operators with the tools they need to succeed,” said Candi Kelley, COO of TrainerTainment. “We’re bringing fun, energy, and opportunities to grow at every stop along the way.”