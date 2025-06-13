Fort Wayne Zoo honors service members with Military Appreciation Day this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo is proud to host Military Appreciation Day this Saturday, June 14, offering free admission to all active duty and retired military personnel in honor of their service and sacrifice. Guests accompanying military members will receive a special admission rate of $10. All visitors to the Zoo will be given the opportunity to plant a provided small flag outside of the Zoo’s Wild Things Gift Shop in our “Field of Honor” to help commemorate our service men and women.

The Zoo will open early at 8:45 a.m. with a Military Appreciation Ceremony taking place at 8:55 a.m. just outside the main entrance. The event will begin with a warm welcome from Zoo Director and CEO Rick Schuiteman, followed by a flag presentation by the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) and a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem performed by Emilee Walker.

“This day is our opportunity to recognize and show deep appreciation for the dedication and bravery of our military service members,” said Rick Schuiteman. “We’re honored to welcome them and their families for a day of connection, celebration, and fun at the Zoo.” Rick Schuiteman will be available for interview and further comments after the conclusion of the welcome ceremony. The Fort Wayne Zoo invites the community and members of the media to join in celebrating our service members for this special day.