Fort Wayne Zoo introduces Sensory-Friendly Sundays at part of “Zoo for All” initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Zoo is proud to introduce “Sensory-Friendly Sundays” on the first Sunday of each month starting May 3, 2026. These days are designed to create a more inclusive and welcoming environment while supporting guests who may benefit from a less stimulating environment. Sensory-Friendly Sundays will run through October 4 for the Zoo’s regular season.

On these designated Sundays, the Zoo will offer a modified atmosphere, including no music, reduced noise levels on rides, dimmer lights, and more. These accommodations will extend into our Glo Wild event on Sunday, May 3, when guests will be able to experience the magic of the lantern festival in a calmer environment with no music, reduced lantern movement, and the elimination of flashing lights wherever possible.

“Creating Sensory-Friendly Sundays is an important step in our commitment to be a Zoo for All,” says Amy Lazoff, Vice President of Mission Impact. “By intentionally reducing barriers to participation, we’re ensuring that children and adults of all abilities can experience the joy, wonder, and connection that the Zoo offers in a way that feels comfortable and welcoming to them.”

While the Zoo has made thoughtful adjustments to create a more sensory-friendly environment, we recognize that sensory needs can vary widely from guest to guest and individual triggers, including smells, may still be present. Guests with questions or specific needs are encouraged to visit fwzoo.com/accessibility or contact our team at 260-427-6800 or info@fwzoo.com to discuss their needs.

In addition to Sensory-Friendly Sundays, Fort Wayne Zoo is committed to making sure each guest has an unforgettable, enjoyable visit to the Zoo no matter what day they visit. Steps taken include:

The Fort Wayne Zoo is a certified sensory inclusive facility registered with KultureCity. Guests are welcome to utilize a free sensory bag, available at no charge in the Guest Service building. This bag includes headphones, fidget toys, a communications board, and more.