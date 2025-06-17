Canada’s Marineland announces sale of iconic amusement rides

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Marineland, one of Canada’s most well-known family entertainment destinations, announces that it will begin the process of selling the rides located at the park.

For decades, Marineland has been home to a collection of beloved rides that have brought joy to millions of guests. As the park evolves, it is now oﬀering buyers the opportunity to own a piece of amusement park history. The sale includes a range of classic attractions, from thrill rides to family-friendly favorites.

Bill Ossim of Rides Plus, LLC is assisting Marineland with the sale of the rides along with Yves Gillissen. These rides will be available for purchase by amusement operators, entertainment companies, and qualiﬁed buyers. Details of the sale, including ride speciﬁcations and pricing, will be managed through a formal inquiry process.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Bill Ossim at billossim@gmail.com or 575-574- 2593, or Yves Gillessen at yves.quepasahoy@gmail.com or 32 488 44 12 82 for more information and a full ride listing and technical details.