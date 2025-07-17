Construction-themed adventure park Dig World coming to Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS — Fresh off their debut on the hit TV show, Shark Tank, Dig World—the first construction-themed adventure park in Texas—is teaming up with Simon, to open its second location at Simon’s Grapevine Mills in Grapevine, TX, recently named a Top Ten Mall in America by USA TODAY. Partnering with family-friendly entertainment powerhouse Dude Perfect, the park will feature construction-inspired trick-shot attractions that complement its existing signature construction-themed experiences, with plans to expand nationwide following their Grapevine Mills debut.

“Grapevine Mills has become a premier destination for immersive entertainment, from Meow Wolf to LEGOLAND Discovery Center, to adventures at The Escape Game.” Said Joe Szymaszek, General Manager at Grapevine Mills. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dig World to the mix as it brings a whole new level of hands-on, family-friendly fun to our center.”

“We’re excited about partnering with Dig World and bringing some new attractions to Grapevine Mills Mall,” said Cody Jones, Co-Founder of Dude Perfect. “This is just the beginning—we can’t wait to see these one-of-a-kind experiences all over the country.”

“As a lifelong builder and entrepreneur, I couldn’t be more excited to launch Dig World in my hometown of DFW. We’re combining real machinery, creative play, and the power of partnership with Dude Perfect to create an unforgettable experience for families,” said Alex Carroll, Co-Founder of Dig World.

Shark Tank Propels Dig World’s Father-Son Story into National Spotlight

Dig World’s underdog story took center stage on Shark Tank, where co-founder Jacob Robinson, of Houston, pitched his vision to millions of viewers. His son Pierce, who lives with significant special needs due to suffering from bacterial meningitis as a young boy, has always been mesmerized by construction equipment. The undeniable joy that bulldozers and excavators brought Pierce gave his dad, Jacob, an idea. Robinson saw an opportunity to create a family-friendly theme park where adults and kids of all ages could operate full-size construction equipment. His concept—and the heart behind it—resonated with Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec, who sealed a deal with Dig World.

“Dig World is going to be huge. It’s fun, it’s exciting, and it’s got real potential to grow nationwide,” said Robert Herjavec. “Jacob’s passion and determination are exactly what I look for in a founder.”

Since the episode aired, Dig World has already seen a surge in interest, with franchise inquiries rolling in and a massive influx of visitors to the company’s website.

“The response to our Shark Tank episode has been incredible,” said Jacob Robinson. “Hearing from families, builders, and investors across the country who are excited about what we’re doing just reaffirms that Dig World is something truly special.