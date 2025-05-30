Universal Kids Resort reveals immersive themed lands

FRISCO, Texas — Universal Destinations & Experiences, a division of Comcast NBCUniversal, revealed the themed lands kids and families will experience at Universal Kids Resort – a first-of-a-kind resort specifically designed and developed for families with young children. Opening in 2026 in Frisco, Texas, Universal Kids Resort will feature lands themed around beloved characters including DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek, Puss in Boots, Trolls and Gabby’s Dollhouse; Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants; Illumination’s Minions, as well as Jurassic World.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to bring these iconic stories to life for kids and families to experience, interact with and play together,” said Sarah Gibbon, VP & Executive Producer, Universal Creative. “At each point, we considered how we could design a place especially for kids where they could explore, imagine and adventure with their families and friends. They’ll be able to do all this while being fully immersed in some of their favorite stories – ones full of curiosity, laughter and joy.”

Ogre-sized fun awaits in DreamWorks’ Shrek’s swamp themed playground built personally by Shrek. Kids can stomp, ride, laugh and play as they celebrate the magic of friendship, warmth of family and power of love.

For the best day ever, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick, Sandy Cheeks and Squidward will show guests around their neighborhood under the sea. From earning a boating license to relaxing on the beach as bubbles float by, kids and their families and friends can enjoy the nautical, nonsensical delights.

Next, let the games begin as Illumination’s Minions overrun a peaceful vacation retreat. When Yellow Minions attempt to rein in their Purple counterparts, it leads to a wave of unpredictable, water-soaked fun. Take part in this action-packed competition, or just relax, and watch the chaos unfold. Whatever you choose, every splash, laugh and surprise might just bring everyone closer together.

Discoveries abound as kids learn about and come face to face with beloved dinosaurs of Jurassic World in uniquely exciting and interactive ways. The new adventure exclusively created for young explorers will be both exhilarating and awe-inspiring.

Then it’s time for the most melodic, most awesome music festival with DreamWorks’ Trolls. At this colorful, joy-filled, and, of course, glittery fest, guests of all sizes get to join Poppy, Branch and the rest of the gang to bring their voices together in harmony while shining brightly.

That merriment continues with DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots, Kitty Softpaws and Perrito. A kitty adoption drive is in full swing with fabulous decorations, sideshow games, fun rides and festive food. For those needing a cat nap, guests can recharge in a sensory garden.

The central hub of Universal Kids Resort will feature shady lawns and interactive play areas that give kids and their families plenty of space to rest and play. Plus, guests can meet characters like Gabby from DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse in a unique immersive retail experience.

“At Universal Kids Resort, children will have the opportunity to play, sing, dance and discover with some of their favorite characters,” said Dan Cuffe, Vice President and General Manager of Universal Kids Resort in Frisco, Texas. “Beyond the highly-engaging attractions and shows, families will find ample areas to rest and also enjoy themed food and beverages and shop for fun character souvenirs. Each of these areas elicit wonder with a lush, colorful environment.”

To top it off, a colorfully themed on-site 300-room hotel designed with families in mind will offer a place to stay, play and relax after all the fun of the park. The vibrant site will also serve as the entrance to Universal Kids Resort.

Announced in January 2023, Universal Kids Resort in Frisco is the first theme park designed specifically for families with young children and is part of the company’s approach of bringing the Universal brand to life to new audiences, in new markets through new, original concepts.