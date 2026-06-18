Alabama Adventure announces the return of Rampage the wooden roller coaster and teases major upcoming announcement

BESSEMER, Ala. — Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure is thrilled to announce that Rampage, the park’s iconic wooden roller coaster, will officially reopen to guests this Friday, June 19, 2026.

For years, guests have asked one question more than any other: “When will Rampage return?” This Friday, the wait is finally over.

Originally opening in 1998, Rampage quickly became one of the most beloved attractions in the Southeast. Known for its towering drops, high speeds, and classic wooden coaster thrills, the ride has developed a passionate following among coaster enthusiasts and generations of Alabama Adventure guests.

“We know how much Rampage means to our guests,” said Daniel Koch, President of Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure. “We’ve heard the excitement, the anticipation, and the countless requests for its return. We’re proud to welcome this legendary coaster back to the park and give families the opportunity to create new memories on a ride that has meant so much to so many people.”

Guests visiting the park on Friday will be among the first to experience the return of the legendary coaster and celebrate a major milestone in Alabama Adventure’s history.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Park officials have also announced that a major reveal will take place Friday regarding another fan-favorite experience that hasn’t happened at Alabama Adventure in years. Details remain under wraps, but park representatives promise the announcement will be one guests won’t want to miss.

“This is more than just the return of Rampage,” Alex Ramsey, Director of Marketing said. “Friday marks the beginning of something special, and we have another surprise that many longtime guests have been hoping to see return.” Guests are encouraged to follow Alabama Adventure’s social media channels and visit the park on June 19 for the official announcement.