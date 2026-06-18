Six Flags Great Adventure launches Boardwalk Nights at Shoreline Pier

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure is turning up the energy as the sun sets with the debut of Boardwalk Nights, a brand-new summer entertainment event taking place select nights from June 19 through August 2 at Shoreline Pier on The Boardwalk.

When the sun goes down, The Boardwalk transforms into a vibrant nighttime destination filled with live entertainment, high-energy performances and immersive experiences designed to keep the excitement going well into the evening.

Boardwalk Nights features a dynamic lineup of entertainment, including powerhouse vocalists, energetic dancers, gravity-defying acrobats, balancing acts, comedy, live music and a spectacular nightly finale. Guests can enjoy performances throughout the evening, including the Boardwalk Band, Singin’ SeaGals, Beachside Balancers, Surfs UP, Sway-Watch and more, all culminating in Boardwalk Nights: The Final Wave, a celebratory nighttime spectacular that closes each event night.

“Boardwalk Nights adds an entirely new dimension to the guest experience at Six Flags Great Adventure,” said Ryan Eldredge, Director of Sales & Marketing at Six Flags Great Adventure. “Shoreline Pier was designed to capture the fun, energy and nostalgia of a classic seaside boardwalk, and this event brings that vision to life after dark with incredible entertainment, live music and an atmosphere unlike anything else in the region.”

In addition to the entertainment lineup, guests can experience all of their favorite rides and attractions throughout the park, including the award-winning wooden coaster El Toro, the high-speed thrills of Nitro and the family-friendly attractions of Shoreline Pier.

Boardwalk Nights is part of the inaugural summer season of Shoreline Pier at The Boardwalk, Great Adventure’s newest entertainment district featuring five attractions, boardwalk-inspired dining, games, shopping and family entertainment.

Guests can enjoy fresh-cut fries, funnel cakes, frozen treats and other classic boardwalk favorites while taking in the sights and sounds of the event.

Boardwalk Nights is included with park admission, season passes, and memberships. Event nights and entertainment schedules are subject to change.