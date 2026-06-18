Canada’s Wonderland’s biggest summer yet features an expanded fireworks lineup, exciting events and a new flexible membership program

VAUGHAN, Ontario –– Canada’s Wonderland, the country’s premier amusement park, is kicking off summer with a bang by announcing an expanded fireworks lineup featuring five spectacular nights in July – including four newly added Saturday evening shows – plus dazzling displays on the Civic Holiday and Labour Day long weekends. The park also today launched a new subscription-style Membership program, giving guests a more flexible, value-driven way to enjoy its attractions and seasonal events throughout the year.

“This year we’re hosting a record number of fireworks nights, giving guests more opportunity to experience one of our most memorable traditions,” said Christopher Mortensen, park president. “From our attractions to events and entertainment – there’s always something new to experience at Canada’s Wonderland and we hope every guest leaves already looking forward to their next visit.”

The 2026 summer events and entertainment lineup includes:

Fireworks Shows (July 1, NEW July 4, 11, 18, 25, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6): At 10 p.m. each night, witness more than 6,000 colourful fireworks bursts soaring more than 800 feet into the night sky, perfectly choreographed to an original soundtrack created exclusively for Canada’s Wonderland. New fire divers off Wonder Mountain and lively street performances add even more excitement to the celebration.

(July 1, NEW July 4, 11, 18, 25, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6): At 10 p.m. each night, witness more than 6,000 colourful fireworks bursts soaring more than 800 feet into the night sky, perfectly choreographed to an original soundtrack created exclusively for Canada’s Wonderland. New fire divers off Wonder Mountain and lively street performances add even more excitement to the celebration. Celebration Canada sponsored by Neutrogena (July 1-5): Celebrate Canada’s birthday with live music, family-friendly activities and inspiring Indigenous performances by the Smoke Trail Singers on July 1. Savour a menu showcasing the country’s diverse flavours, from classic poutine and peameal bacon sliders to jerk chicken flatbread and decadent butter tarts.

sponsored by Neutrogena (July 1-5): Celebrate Canada’s birthday with live music, family-friendly activities and inspiring Indigenous performances by the Smoke Trail Singers on July 1. Savour a menu showcasing the country’s diverse flavours, from classic poutine and peameal bacon sliders to jerk chicken flatbread and decadent butter tarts. KidZfest (July 22-Aug. 2): Little ones are in for a treat at KidZfest! Meet favourite characters like PAW Patrol™, SpongeBob SquarePants™ and Blue’s Clues & You!™, enjoy high-energy dance parties, live entertainment, clowns and magicians, and spend the day riding family favourite attractions.

(July 22-Aug. 2): Little ones are in for a treat at KidZfest! Meet favourite characters like PAW Patrol™, SpongeBob SquarePants™ and Blue’s Clues & You!™, enjoy high-energy dance parties, live entertainment, clowns and magicians, and spend the day riding family favourite attractions. Live Entertainment: Three all-new live shows debut at the end of June, adding even more entertainment to an already action-packed season. Guests can sing and dance along at Retrospect, experience the medieval thrills of The King’s Banquet, and enjoy the comedy and spectacular stunts of Watchtower. Returning favourites include the Victoria Falls High Divers and live shows starring Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ Gang. See the mobile app for showtimes.

NEW MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM OFFERS MORE FLEXIBILITY

Designed to meet the needs of modern consumers, a Canada’s Wonderland Membership is now offering a low monthly payment option, making it easier than ever for guests to lock in unlimited visits to the park year to year.

For only $9*/month (*plus an initial processing fee up to $9.99 and applicable taxes; online only), guests can purchase a Gold Membership and enjoy all the benefits of a traditional Gold Pass, including unlimited visits through four seasons of fun – from Splash Works in the summer to Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

Additional Membership benefits include: