PortAventura World opens a new chapter focused on regenerating the environment

PORTAVENTURA WORLD — After a year marked by its 30th anniversary, PortAventura World sets out in its 2025 Sustainability Report how sustainability has been integrated across the company. Over the past year, the Costa Daurada resort has consolidated its energy transition and decarbonisation strategy. Even with the addition of new businesses, the Hotel Ponient Marinada and the industrial laundry, the theme resorthas reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 21.3%, in line with its reduction commitment validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Efficient resource management has also been reflected in progress on the circular economy and water management. The latter is especially sensitive given the region’s water stress. The company has a system based on the separation of circuits, recirculation and the use of non-potable water, which has enabled 5% water efficiency across the resort, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 1,500 inhabitants.

Especially mindful of its role as a player in the region, in 2025 PortAventura World opened the PortAventura Facility Services industrial laundry, open to local businesses and which, thanks to its water and heat recovery system, cuts water consumption by 16% compared with a conventional laundry. In addition, the waterused is 100% non-potable.

Among other sustainability developments, “The Energy Circuit” stands out, an educational area at PortAventura Solar that aims to bring renewable energy generation closer to schools. PortAventura Solar has become a key asset since its creation in 2022. With more than 15,000 solar panels, the photovoltaic plant has generated 36.87 GWh since it opened, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 11,200 households in Spain.

In addition, since PortAventura World’s earliest days the company has contributed to protecting biodiversity. In 2025 the Swallows Project, carried out in collaboration with the Institut Català d’Ornitologia, recorded 214 common swallow nests, 14% more than the previous year, and reached 86 active nests, the highest figure since monitoring began. An ethical urban wildlife management programme has also been launched, and more than 150 cats have been neutered to control the population and safeguard animal welfare. This initiative has had the active involvement of employees.

In parallel, the circular economy strategy has cut total waste over the past year to 523 tonnes per million visitor-overnight stays, 23.2% less than the amount generated in 2019. This has been achieved thanks to progress in the waste management and reduction measures put in place, such as the reusable cup system, which avoided the use of more than 2.3 million disposable containers.

Ride to Regenerate: From reducing impact to regenerating the environment

The 2025 Sustainability Report marks a milestone that is, at the same time, the starting point of the new 2026-2028 sustainability strategy, “Join the ride, change the World”. The new plan goes beyond reducingimpacts to drive the regeneration of ecosystems and communities.

It is built on three pillars: “Ride to Regenerate” (environmental dimension), “Ride with Connections” (social and governance) and “Ride for Emotions” (the visitor experience). An opportunity to keep creating unforgettable experiences that have a positive impact on people while caring for the planet.

Fernando Aldecoa, Managing Director of PortAventura World, says: “We are aware that protecting the territory in which we operate means protecting the long-term viability of our project. That is why we take on, together with our employees, suppliers and partners, the responsibility of growing while creating value responsibly”.

Within this framework, over the coming years PortAventura World will work on optimising logistics, valuing water as a scarce resource in the area, reducing non-renewable energy consumption and improving the thermal comfort of visitors and employees. These advances form part of a decarbonisation pathway to 2032validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and of PortAventura World’s status as the world’s first theme resort to be certified as a B Corp.