Kings Dominion kicks off peak summer with Cirque Imagine opening this weekend and Splash! Water Parade debuting June 27

Kings Dominion is elevating Summer 2026 with a dramatically expanded and reimagined entertainment lineup, placing live shows at the center of the guest experience from park open through the final performance of the night.

Headlining this year’s offerings are the return of a guest-favorite production and an all-new interactive parade:

Cirque Imagine , opening June 20

, opening June 20 Splash! Water Parade, debuting June 27

The summer lineup also includes live music, roaming performers and high-energy entertainment throughout the park.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Cirque Imagine (June 20 – Aug. 16)

Returning by popular demand, Cirque Imagine transforms the Kings Dominion Theater into an immersive mainstage spectacle. The production combines gravity-defying acrobatics, powerful choreography and theatrical storytelling, delivering a visually striking experience filled with awe and emotion.

NEW! Splash! Water Parade (June 27 – Aug. 9)

The new Splash! Water Parade brings interactive fun to Candy Apple Grove. Featuring whimsical floats, the Wacky Water Works Company and refreshing water effects, the parade invites guests to cool off while becoming part of the action.

NEW! Jungle X Percussion Show: Rhythm of the Wild (June 27 – Aug. 9)

Located in Jungle X-pedition, this high-energy outdoor percussion show blends rhythmic sound, movement and environment into an immersive daytime experience.

Bandstand Stage – International Street (June 27 – Aug. 9)

Strike Up the Bandstand (Daytime): A five-piece live band performs a mix of pop, rock, country and nostalgic hits, creating an upbeat daytime soundtrack.

A five-piece live band performs a mix of pop, rock, country and nostalgic hits, creating an upbeat daytime soundtrack. Rock the Night (Evening): The stage transforms into a large-scale nighttime production featuring more than 20 performers, including singers, dancers and drummers.

ADDITIONAL SUMMER ENTERTAINMENT:

Live music daily

Roaming performers and immersive environments

Interactive daytime experiences

Nighttime spectacular performances

WHEN: