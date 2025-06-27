Tee it up for the cause: The 2025 Golden Ticket Golf Tournament returns to Charlotte

Get ready to hit the greens — plans are in full swing for the 2025 Golden Ticket Golf Tournament, taking place Friday, September 5, in Charlotte, North Carolina, ahead of this year’s Golden Ticket Awards at Carowinds. The annual event brings together industry friends for a fun, friendly (and highly competitive) day of golf — all while raising funds to support the National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives.

There’s still time to get involved, and we’re calling on our industry peers for support:

Prize Donations Needed: We’re currently collecting fun and memorable prize items for Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and the Winning Team Prize Package. Whether it’s park swag, one-of-a-kind experiences, or vendor-branded gear, your contribution helps keep the energy high and the impact strong.

Sponsor a Hole or Lunch:

Zamperla has already signed on as a hole sponsor, and Great Coasters International has generously covered one of our lunch sponsorships—but we’re still looking for more support in both categories.

Sign Up to Play:

Open to players of all skill levels, the tournament is a great way to kick off GTA weekend. It’s about the swings, the stories, and the shared passion for preserving our industry’s legacy.

Want to contribute, sponsor, or register to play? Go to GoldenTicketAwards.com to register to play or email Melissa Bamford (mbamford@baynum.com) to sign up for a sponsorship.

Let’s make 2025 another unforgettable year on the fairway — all for a good industry cause, the National Roller Coaster Museum!