Lake Compounce announces ultimate season of family fun headlined by new entertainment all season long

BRISTOL, Conn. — The countdown is on to Opening Day at America’s First Amusement Park as Lake Compounce gears up for it 179th season. Celebrating its most robust lineup of entertainment yet, this year promises to provide the Ultimate Season of Family Fun as the park debuts its first-ever pirate themed stunt show, adds spectacular drone shows, introduces an all-new haunted house during Phantom Fall Fest and so much more.

The Lake Compounce gates will officially reopen on Saturday, May 3 at 11 a.m. with more updates debuting on the iconic Wildcat and Boulder Dash Roller Coasters, all-new entertainment, additional park-wide enhancements and more. This year’s event lineup is bigger and better than ever before, offering a new reason for families to visit every single month. Details include:

NEW! Kids Fest : introduces new pint-sized thrills and family entertainment every single weekend in June with character meet-and-greets, themed treats like the new Kids Lunchbox, Unicorn Milkshakes and endless entertainment – all included with park admission. This June, families will have the chance to meet: May 31 – June 1: Peppa Pig and her brother George – with oinktastic fun for everyone June 7-8 & 21-22: Daniel Tiger from PBS KIDS’ Emmy® Award-winning Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood June 14-15: The iconic Power Rangers – uniting powers and saving the world June 28-29: Blippi – offering curious adventures for growing minds

: introduces new pint-sized thrills and family entertainment every single weekend in June with character meet-and-greets, themed treats like the new Kids Lunchbox, Unicorn Milkshakes and endless entertainment – all included with park admission. This June, families will have the chance to meet: NEW! Splashbucklers Pirate Show: Ahoy! New laughs and high adventure take center stage this summer. The whole family is invited to cheer on the daring Captain Cunning as he protects the Queen’s booty from plundering scalawags and ne’er-do-wells daily from July 12 through August 17.

Ahoy! New laughs and high adventure take center stage this summer. The whole family is invited to cheer on the daring Captain Cunning as he protects the Queen’s booty from plundering scalawags and ne’er-do-wells daily from July 12 through August 17. NEW! Upgrades on Wildcat – The nearly 100-year-old Wildcat coaster has completed the final phase of its two-year re-tracking project with Gravity Group. More than 1,400 feet of track have been replaced with Gravity Group’s signature vertically stacked track offering riders a smoother and faster ride.

– The nearly 100-year-old Wildcat coaster has completed the final phase of its two-year re-tracking project with Gravity Group. More than 1,400 feet of track have been replaced with Gravity Group’s signature vertically stacked track offering riders a smoother and faster ride. NEW! Upgrades on Boulder Dash – The award-winning Boulder Dash coaster continues its transformation with over 1,000 feet of steel Titan Track added as part of an on-going re-tracking project. Titan Track, created by Great Coasters International, merges steel and wood together to create a smoother ride experience.

– The award-winning Boulder Dash coaster continues its transformation with over 1,000 feet of steel Titan Track added as part of an on-going re-tracking project. Titan Track, created by Great Coasters International, merges steel and wood together to create a smoother ride experience. Fourth of July Celebration : Families from New England and beyond are invited to celebrate America with dazzling fireworks on July 4 and 5 and live performances on the park’s iconic floating stage on July 4, 5 and 6.

: Families from New England and beyond are invited to celebrate America with dazzling fireworks on July 4 and 5 and live performances on the park’s iconic floating stage on July 4, 5 and 6. NEW! Drone Shows – Drones take the sky over the lake on August 30 & 31 and September 1 for a spectacular display of synchronized drones, lighting up the night sky with park-inspired and fan-favorite designs.

– Drones take the sky over the lake on August 30 & 31 and September 1 for a spectacular display of synchronized drones, lighting up the night sky with park-inspired and fan-favorite designs. NEW! at Phantom Fall Fest – This season, Lake Compounce will debut an all-new haunted house as it adds its largest and scariest haunted house to its fourth annual day to night Halloween event. The frights return select days from September 20 through October 26.

– This season, Lake Compounce will debut an all-new haunted house as it adds its largest and scariest haunted house to its fourth annual day to night Halloween event. The frights return select days from September 20 through October 26. Holiday Lights – New England’s favorite holiday tradition returns with more than 500,000 lights, Connecticut’s Tallest Christmas Tree, festive food options and more, select days from November 28 through December 28.

“We’re committed to delivering a next-level guest experience at Lake Compounce by creating a robust lineup of entertainment for the 2025 season, including the introduction of Splashbucklers, an all-new pirate themed comedy stunt show taking over the floating lake stage,” said Doug Hemphill, General Manager. “With so much new entertainment and a second year focusing on ride improvements for our beloved roller coasters, there’s something exciting waiting for guests every time they visit.”

To get the most out of the 2025 season, visitors can buy a 2025 Season Pass now for less than the price of a day ticket, just $54.99. Select passes also include perks like free parking, free soda, free friend tickets and more. Season Passholders can unlock even more value every time they visit with the All-Season Dining Pass. For just $99.99 passholders can enjoy two meals each visit all season long.