Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates the 4th of July with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S
By News Release | July 1, 2025
Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates the 4th of July with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, happening July 4 and 5.
From adrenaline-pumping coasters to live entertainment and classic summer eats, Six Flags Over Georgia is the place to celebrate All-American fun this 4th of July. As the sun sets, the sky lights up with a stunning fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in front of SUPERMAN™: Ultimate Flight, painting the perfect patriotic finale to an epic summer day.
Celebrate in Style with a VIP Fireworks Party
Guests can grab a swimsuit and experience 4th of July as a VIP with an exclusive firework viewing party. A VIP ticket includes:
- After-hours access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta
- A buffet of classic summertime favorites
- Premium fireworks viewing
- An exclusive fireworks pre-show with live singing and dancing
- A party atmosphere complete with a live DJ, games, and prizes.
VIP Fireworks Party tickets are available now at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
SPLASH! Water Parade, Now Through July 11
Beat the heat and join the fun with the new SPLASH! Water Parade, rolling through the park Tuesdays through Sundays., now through July 11. The parade brings high-energy entertainment with a refreshing twist, colorful floats and a quirky crew of performers. This one-of-a-kind parade delivers everything from a light mist to a full splash, providing the ultimate way for families to beat the heat.