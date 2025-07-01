Six Flags Over Georgia celebrates the 4th of July with Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S, happening July 4 and 5.

From adrenaline-pumping coasters to live entertainment and classic summer eats, Six Flags Over Georgia is the place to celebrate All-American fun this 4th of July. As the sun sets, the sky lights up with a stunning fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. in front of SUPERMAN™: Ultimate Flight, painting the perfect patriotic finale to an epic summer day.

Celebrate in Style with a VIP Fireworks Party

Guests can grab a swimsuit and experience 4th of July as a VIP with an exclusive firework viewing party. A VIP ticket includes:

After-hours access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta

A buffet of classic summertime favorites

Premium fireworks viewing

An exclusive fireworks pre-show with live singing and dancing

A party atmosphere complete with a live DJ, games, and prizes.

VIP Fireworks Party tickets are available now at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.