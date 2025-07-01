Betson Enterprises partners with Elston Electric on large-scale game room installation at new Chicago arcade venue

CHICAGO, Ill. — Betson Enterprises, the industry leader in distributing location-based amusement products, partnered with Elston Electric on a large-scale game room installation as part of Chicago’s newest arcade destination inside the Salt Shed complex. Betson supplied and installed 45 of the 110 games that make up Elston Electric’s expansive 8,000-square-foot arcade space.

Betson Enterprises worked closely with the Elston Electric team to curate a unique, high-energy game floor. The layout includes a mix of video games, pinball machines, Skee-Ball, air hockey, and a variety of VR experiences. Elston’s Redemption Shop adds a creative flair with a wide range of prizes—from traditional arcade rewards to one-of-a-kind collectibles.

“Betson is family-owned and you can feel it—good folks in every department, top to bottom,” said Zespy, Owner/Operator of Elston Electric. “The service felt personal, and they took the time to visit our space and really get to know the vibe we were building. That made all the difference.”

Among the standout titles featured are Godzilla Kaiju Wars VR (Raw Thrills), NBA Hoops (ICE), Fast & Furious Arcade (Raw Thrills), Fantastic Prize (UNIS), a selection of popular Stern Pinball machines, and dozens more arcade games that span generations and genres.Elston Electric officially opened to the public on March 22, 2025. Since then, it has quickly become a hot spot in the Chicago entertainment scene, attracting families, gamers, and music lovers alike. Located steps away from The Salt Shed’s bustling concert venue, the arcade offers a vibrant and inclusive space for all ages—blending arcade culture with the city’s rich music and arts scene.