Falcon’s Beyond — How to break into Theme Park Design: Insider tips from industry experts

As a themed entertainment company located in the heart of the theme park capital in the world, Falcon’s Beyond gets many inquiries about what it takes to land a job in the exciting world of theme park and attraction design. The new episode of the company’s Experience Imagination podcast offers advice on what it takes to get your foot in the door of the global entertainment industry.

In this edition, Falcon’s Beyond explores:

– Real stories fromteam members on how they entered the themed entertainment industry.

– Insights into both creative and technical roles.

– Essential skills and strategies for aspiring professionals.

From students to creative professionals to curious minds, this episode offers valuable insider tips and career advice for anyone dreaming of a career in creating extraordinary experiences that create lifelong cherished memories.

Tune in here: falconscreativegroup.com/experience-imagination-podcast/