Mall of America will soon experience a taste of Switzerland with the upcoming opening of Läderach, the luxury Swiss chocolatier

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Mall of America will become home to the first Minnesota location of the premium Swiss chocolatier, Läderach. The brand will bring world-class Swiss craftsmanship and irresistible indulgence to Mall visitors. Known for their unwavering commitment to quality, Läderach creates handcrafted chocolates using the finest ingredients sourced directly from Switzerland, ensuring exceptional freshness in every bite.

At their new Mall of America location, guests will discover the full range of Läderach’s signature creations, including their iconic FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), delicate pralines, and decadent truffles. At the heart of the boutique is the FrischSchoggi counter, where guests can choose from a variety of artisanal chocolate slabs, hand-broken to order by skilled chocolatiers and sold by weight. Additional offerings will include individually wrapped chocolate bars, seasonal specialties, chocolate popcorn, and an ever-changing lineup of exclusive new creations, all crafted in Switzerland to the highest standards. Whether you’re treating yourself or searching for the perfect gift, Läderach delivers a premium chocolate experience unlike any other.

“Welcoming Läderach’s first location in Minnesota is a great win for Mall of America and a strong example of how we continue to lead in bringing premium, first-to-market brands to our guests,” said Ashley Hofmann, Leasing Director at Mall of America. “Their reputation for exceptional Swiss chocolate and craftsmanship offers something truly special for our visitors, and we’re excited to introduce a brand that combines quality, tradition, and innovation in such a delicious way.”

Founded in 1962 by Rudolf Läderach Jr., the company has since been passed down through the family; currently led by Elias Läderach, the World Chocolate Master from Switzerland. Läderach is Switzerland’s largest chocolate retailer, with over 200 chocolateries across 21 countries and a strong online presence. Known for some of the world’s freshest artisanal chocolates, Läderach crafts all its responsibly sourced chocolate in-house in Switzerland, finishing each piece by hand before delivering it directly to its stores worldwide.

“We are thrilled to introduce our premium Swiss chocolate to the iconic Mall of America,” said Warren Dunkelberger, President of Läderach North America. “This new store reflects our growing customer base and our confidence in the North American market. With additional locations planned in the coming year, we remain focused on bringing handcrafted chocolate experiences to even more communities.”

As its fan base expands in North America and continues to impress chocolate lovers globally, Läderach continues to expand its footprint as their Mall of America location marks another step towards the brand’s mission of sharing fresh, high-quality Swiss chocolates and bringing joy to everyday life.