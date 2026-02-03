Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval kicks off this weekend

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort’s “must-do” seasonal celebration of the spring, Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, begins this Saturday, February 7 and runs daily through Saturday, April 4 – bringing the spirit of New Orleans and carnaval celebrations around the globe to the heart of Universal Studios Florida. The popular event features a dazzling parade featuring vibrant floats, street performers and tons of beads; live concerts on select nights from top names in music including award-winning artist Bebe Rexha, DJ and producer Zedd and platinum-selling rock band The All-American Rejects; and an expansive menu of international dishes inspired by New Orleans favorites and iconic Carnaval flavors from 12 different countries. Plus, for the first time ever, guests may encounter an all-new adorable walkaround character – Prince Gator – inspired by the iconic King Gator float that has become a staple in the parade.

See below for more information about the festivities that await at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras, plus special offers guests can take advantage of this season:

Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Experiences

Guests can experience a Mardi Gras celebration like no other as they enjoy:

A dazzling Mardi Gras parade featuring a collection of twelve beautifully hand-crafted floats designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of New Orleans – from its food, music and beads to the bayou. Plus, guests can catch beads by the handful, enjoy energetic street performers and live music as the parade winds down the streets of Universal Studios Florida. Guests can also elevate their experience and secure a spot to ride a float during the Mardi Gras parade with the purchase of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience, which also includes a savory three-course meal.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S MARDI GRAS 2026

CONCERT LINEUP Date Headliner February 7 Kaskade February 14 Portugal. The Man February 15 Ivy Queen February 21 Joey Fantone & AJ Mclean February 28 RuPaul (DJ Set) March 7 Shaggy March 13 Tyler Hubbard March 14 Bebe Rexha March 15 Zedd March 21 Barenaked Ladies March 28 The All-American Rejects

An expansive menu of more than 40 sampler-sized items inspired byCarnaval celebrations from Puerto Rico to France to Austria and more, plus New Orleans favorites. Some of the delectable items guests can enjoy this year include the highly-anticipated Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese and fluffy Beignets from New Orleans; Verlasso Salmon from Chile; the Ham, Brie and Berry crepe from France; Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel from Austria; Pinchos de Lechon from Puerto Rico; and so much more. The best way to save and savor the flavors of this year’s culinary delights is with the purchase of the Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, where guests can pay$65 for a card of $75 value. Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings on an exclusive $150 card which can be purchased for $120.

, the son of the fan‑favorite King Gator, who is brought to life year after year as a float in the Mardi Gras parade. Guests of all ages can meet, interact and take photos with him throughout the season at the Wave outside of Universal Orlando’s Horror Make-Up Show. An all-new Mardi Gras Tribute Store located in the Hollywood area of the theme park, featuring elaborately-themed rooms inspired by the neon glow of Baron Tonton’s Roadhouse, the winding pathways of the boroughs of New Orleans and the colorful and vibrant energy of the French Quarter. As guests make their way through the retail space, they can shop this year’s expansive collection of merchandise that is bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before. Signature items include a Baron Tonton shoulder pal, headband, and apparel; neon-infused items designed to celebrate the lively streets, and beignet keychains and plush keepsakes.

Keep the Good Times Rolling at Universal CityWalk and Universal’s Hotels

Guests can keep the Mardi Gras party going at Universal CityWalk with festivities at select venues, including the Mardi Gras After Party at Pat O’Brien’s – featuring specialty drink and entertainment offerings including a DJ, stilt walkers and a patio guitarist on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the Mardi Gras season; and the Cursed Coconut Club – the popular seasonal transformation of the Red Coconut Club complete with an all-new theme, exclusive beverages and a DJ, jazz musicians and more entertainment on select nights.



Plus, across Universal Orlando’s 11 hotels, guests can indulge in Mardi Gras-inspired food and beverage offerings, including Bourbon Street Beignets at The Kitchen in the Hard Rock Hotel, Korean Cajun Jambalaya at Bar 17 Bistro in Universal Aventura Hotel, Voodoo Street Fries at the Pier 8 Market in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, and much more. Staying at a Universal hotel is the ultimate way to experience Mardi Gras as hotel guests enjoy exclusive benefits during their visit, including Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.