Now open: SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride at Nickelodeon Play! Istanbul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nickelodeon Play! at Tersane Istanbul, has officially opened SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride, an interactive dark ride by Sally Dark Rides that brings the world of SpongeBob SquarePants to life through playful competition, immersive storytelling, and family-friendly fun.

The attraction opened November 28, 2025, along the shores of the Golden Horn, introducing a 5,000 sq. m. indoor entertainment destination designed to engage children and families in every season.

“Designed with Nickelodeon’s beloved characters, this indoor entertainment world, following its overwhelming success in Antalya, is now coming to Istanbul to delight children and families. Tersane Istanbul is poised to become one of the city’s most vibrant destinations.” – Rixos Group Business Development Director, Hande Tezerdi

A Carnival Adventure in Bikini Bottom

Guests step into Mr. Krabs’ wacky carnival alongside SpongeBob, Patrick, and friends, traveling through a series of interactive challenges, lively visuals, and laugh-out-loud moments. Riders compete for points while helping thwart Plankton’s latest scheme, creating a repeatable, high-energy experience that appeals to guests of all ages.

Blending character-driven storytelling with hands-on gameplay, SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride delivers the perfect mix of accessibility, interactivity, and re-rideability making it a natural centerpiece for family-focused indoor parks.

A Proven Anchor Attraction

“This attraction hits the sweet spot for operators,” said John Wood, President and Chairman of Sally Dark Rides. “It’s the ‘Goldilocks’ of dark rides: not too big, not too small, but just right in footprint, fun factor, and price point. It delivers the storytelling and interactivity guests expect from a major theme park experience in a format that works perfectly indoors.”

SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride has evolved into a purpose-built solution, designed specifically for family entertainment centers and positioned as a true anchor attraction for Nickelodeon locations. It’s compact footprint strikes an ideal balance between immersive scale, operational efficiency, and guest accessibility. The Istanbul installation marks the third iteration worldwide.

“Seeing partners return for additional units is the strongest endorsement we can receive.” added John Wood.