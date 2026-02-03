Young Builders at Pasadena’s Kidspace Children’s Museum compete in Legoland California Resort’s Junior Galaxy Explorers Contest ahead of Lego Galaxy opening March 6, 2026!

PASADENA, Callif. — Imaginations skyrocketed out of this world today, when LEGOLAND California Resort hosted the final stop of its nationwide Junior Galaxy Explorers search at the Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena. The family-friendly event brought together hands-on LEGO spacecraft builds, creative problem solving, and STEM-inspired play for aspiring explorers ages 6-12.

Young builders designed and presented their own original LEGO spacecraft – constructed either in advance or on-site – as part of an interactive challenge inspired by the March 6th opening of LEGO® Galaxy at LEGOLAND California Resort. Each child’s mission came to life as participants shared their builds with a Galactic Council of judges, including LEGOLAND California Resort Master Model Builders PJ Catalano and Jose de Paz, an Astrolab Thermal Engineer Wes Kuykendall, and Mark Patricio with the Kidspace Children’s Museum, transforming the day into a once-in-a-lifetime moment for families in attendance.

The Junior Galaxy Explorers search was launched to find a team of young explorers who will be among the first to ride the brand new Galacticoaster when it opens as part of LEGO Galaxy at both LEGOLAND California and LEGOLAND Florida Resorts this spring. While the in-person event in Pasadena was originally slated for one day, due to incredible interest and pre-registration, the Galactic Council began judging a day early. Families across the country also joined the mission by submitting digital entries through January 31st as well (at LEGOLAND.com/JuniorExplorers).

Selected Junior Galaxy Explorers will receive an exclusive prize package, including:

A chance to be among the first-ever guests to ride the all-new Galacticoaster at LEGOLAND California Resort, opening March 6

An opening weekend stay at LEGOLAND ® Hotel

Hotel Annual passes for the winner and their family

Themed apparel for opening day

A one-of-a-kind commemorative LEGO build

Galacticoaster is the leading attraction at LEGO® Galaxy – Merlin Entertainments’ largest investment in LEGOLAND Parks to date. On the first-of-its-kind indoor, space-themed family coaster, riders customize their own spacecraft using interactive touchscreens and RFID wristbands across four build phases – nose, tail, wings, and a special element – creating up to 625 possible ride combinations, ensuring no two missions are ever the same.

Designed as an immersive, story-driven experience, LEGO Galaxy will take families on a journey through the stars, featuring the Resort’s first rollercoaster in more than 20 years, two additional rides and interactive experiences, a Junior Astronaut Training Zone, and galactic-inspired food and beverages designed to fuel every space mission.