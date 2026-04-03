Theme park Toverland to replace bobsleigh ride with new ‘swinging bobsled’

Toverland will soon say goodbye to the popular bobsleigh ride Maximus’ Blitz Bahn. It will be replaced by a completely new attraction: a swinging bobsled. The new ride retains the key features of Maximus’ Blitz Bahn, including allowing riders to control their own speed. The current ride will close on Sunday 17 May 2026 to make way for its successor, due to open in the upcoming winter season. The swinging bobsled has been developed in partnership with ETF Ride Systems, based in Nederweert, Limburg.

“After 12 years of intensive use, the time has come to replace Maximus’ Blitz Bahn,” says Roy Janssen, Senior Manager of Engineering and Projects. “Rodeling has always been an important part of Toverland, so we set out to find a replacement that would preserve the ride’s most popular elements. That led to the new ‘swinging bobsled’ concept, which we developed together with ETF Ride Systems.”

Swinging bobsled

Where the vehicles of Maximus’ Blitz Bahn race along curved bobsleigh chutes, the swinging bobsled runs on a conventional roller coaster track. The existing layout, including the canopy, will remain unchanged, so the ride can operate in all weather. “The ride will feel different, with banked corners,” Janssen explains. “This means the track tilts inward on bends, making the ride both smoother and more intense.”

New vehicles

The attraction will also feature newly designed vehicles, with riders seated one behind the other in a larger two-person bobsled. At various points along the track, the cars will swing outward depending on their speed, giving the ride a more dynamic feel. Riders can control their speed using levers. “Increasing capacity was a key priority, so more guests can enjoy it. For that reason, the vehicles will always maintain a minimum speed.”

The swinging bobsled will become part of the themed area Wunderwald, where visitors can try out the inventions of the eccentric Maximus Müller. The vehicles will be finished in a steampunk style. Further details on the storyline and the ride’s name will be announced in due course.

Farewell event

Maximus’ Blitz Bahn will run its final rides on Sunday 17 May 2026. To mark the occasion, Toverland will host a farewell celebration full of ‘Stimmung und Spaß’. Maximus Müller himself will be there. The new swinging bobsled will open during Toverland’s upcoming winter season.