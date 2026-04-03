Six Flags Over Georgia open daily during Spring Break with new experiences

MABLETON, Ga. — Spring break thrills swing into high gear at Six Flags Over Georgia April 3-12. The park is open daily with extended operating hours, high-energy entertainment and brand-new food offerings during its annual spring break celebration.
HIGHLIGHTS
- New Live Entertainment – The park debuts two new live shows, including freestyle improvisational rap performances from Free Daps and interactive K-Pop dance choreography from IRL K-Pop Dance Party. Both offerings are packed with high-energy entertainment and audience interaction.
- New Dining Experience – New this season, the park debuts Georgia Sandwich Company, a dining experience that features fresh ingredients, large portions and delicious sandwiches, seasonal soups, salads, house-made chips and succulent desserts – one of four new dining concepts introduced by the park’s culinary team since 2025.
- Rides & Attractions – Guests have access to over 40 rides and attractions from heart-pounding coasters to family-friendly classics, including two classic water rides, Log Jamboree and Thunder River.
- Best Spring Break Admission Deal – The smartest value for visits during spring break and beyond is a 2026 Six Flags Over Georgia Season Pass. For a limited time, guests get a free upgrade to a Gold Pass for $65, which includes unlimited visits all season, free parking, exclusive perks, discounts and access to regional Six Flags parks like Six Flags White Water, Carowinds, Six Flags Great Adventure, Dorney Park and more.