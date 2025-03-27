Intercard will feature the award-winning IQ Reader at DEAL Show April 8-10

ST. LOUIS — Intercard will exhibit at this year’s DEAL, the Dubai show that has been guiding the theme park and amusement industries in the MENA region for more than 30 years. Intercard will feature the latest version of its award-winning iQ reader at the show, which runs from April 8-10, 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Intercard’s CEO Scott Sherrod and Alberto Borrero, senior vice-president of international sales, will be at the show in booth Z5-20, Za’abeel Hall 5.

Intercard received a Best New Product Award at IAAPA Expo 2024 for the innovative iQ system, which was recognized in the category of Technology Applied to Amusements – Product or Service used by Facilities. The judges praised the iQ system as a “QR code reader for games allowing easy way to play. Can sell online or at kiosk on-site. Easy way to get to the fun.”

“The increasing acceptance of the QR code world-wide prompted us to introduce our iQ readers and kiosks that read QR codes,” says Sherrod, “setting the new standard for unattended amusement center payment technology.”

The iQ reader can scan customer presented QR codes for payment and redemption point collection. This will enable customers to use mobile devices or printed receipts instead of play cards to active games, reducing costs for route operators and owners of unattended arcades.

“Intercard has been leading the way with cashless technology in the Middle East since Encounter Zone, the first FEC in the region, opened in Wafi Mall in Dubai more than 20 years ago,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard senior vice-president of international sales. “Encounter Zone featured the region’s first debit card system, and Intercard’s continued innovations and renowned customer service have made its technology the most used in the market.”