PortAventura World kicks off the new season with the celebration of Carnival

PORTAVENTURA WORLD — For the fourth consecutive year, PortAventura World is launching the new season with the celebration of Carnival. From 27 February to 22 March, the resort is transformed into a stage filled with music and colour.

This year’s edition introduces a new creative approach to the street entertainment, linked to the different themed areas of PortAventura Park. Moving away from the traditional Venetian and Brazilian carnivals, the resort offers visitors a distinctive experience that allows them to continue enjoying this joyful festivity for a few more weeks.

Pandora, Sinhus, Artifex, Colours Fantasy and Torres Jordi are the five carnival troupes from Tarragona bringing pure rhythm to PortAventura Park. More than 70 dancers take to the streets in several daily performances, showcasing new costumes, music and choreography. In addition to parading, the troupes perform on the stages at Plaza Yucatán and Penitence Station.

This programme is complemented by an energetic batucada group, which also performs several times a day and takes part in a pre-show ahead of the now iconic Carnival Parade. There are also street performers in costume interacting with visitors, and families can enjoy the show Carnival Magic Bubble.

Carnival at PortAventura World has been specially designed for families, catering both to those who prefer a more relaxed experience and to thrill-seekers. It is worth noting that during this period the resort welcomes a significant number of local visitors as well as returning guests, thanks to the special line-up of shows that can only be experienced during this celebratory season.

PortAventura Park will be open to the general public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm, and exclusively for hotel guests and+PortAventura Club members on Friday afternoons from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

With this programme, PortAventura World reinforces its position as one of Europe’s leading family leisure destinations, focusing on seasonal events that enhance the visitor experience and contribute to reducing seasonality both for the resort and the surrounding area.