Mauer Rides delivers the Spike Coaster “Sea Stallion”

Six Flags Qiddiya City is part of the vast megaproject Qiddiya City, which has been developed in the heart of the Tuwaiq Mountains, approximately 40 minutes from Riyadh. As a partnership between the Qiddiya Investment Company and Six Flags Entertainment, the park brings together entertainment, sport, and culture across six themed areas in an unprecedented way.

Sea Stallion is located in the “Discovery Springs” themed area – a zone that stages the relationship between desert and sea. The attraction embodies the fusion of the elements of earth and water: riders experience a wild journey through a magical land filled with waterfalls, caves, and geysers.

Technical Innovation: The Möbius Principle and Interactive Control

What sets the Sea Stallion apart from every other roller coaster in the world is the interplay of two technical features.

Möbius layout for dueling experiences: On a single track stretching 510 meters, the clever Möbius loop creates parallel riding situations – vehicles duel, overtake, and encounter each other in breathtaking moments. The dueling concept was deliberately realized with a single track at the request of Six Flags Qiddiya City.

On a single track stretching 510 meters, the clever Möbius loop creates parallel riding situations – vehicles duel, overtake, and encounter each other in breathtaking moments. The dueling concept was deliberately realized with a single track at the request of Six Flags Qiddiya City. Interactive speed control & boost button: Riders in the front seat control how fast their vehicle travels – and can trigger additional thrust using the boost button. This makes every ride a unique, competition-driven experience

Riders in the front seat control how fast their vehicle travels – and can trigger additional thrust using the boost button. This makes every ride a unique, competition-driven experience Terrain integration & water world interaction: The ground-hugging layout weaves the roller coaster attraction together with the adjacent water ride, creates tunnel sequences, and stages the natural landscape as an integral part of the riding experience.

“The special challenge in designing the coaster was to develop a layout that incorporates the terrain and the adjacent water attraction, offering visitors an exciting and varied elemental experience. The idea of realizing the dueling feature with just a single track via the Möbius loop gave us the perfect opportunity to take full advantage of the Spike’s extraordinary characteristics.” — TorstenSchmidt,Designer,MaurerRides