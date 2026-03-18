Parks and Resorts launches search for new Group CEO

Parks and Resorts Scandinavia, Sweden’s largest amusement and wildlife park group – operating Gröna Lund, Kolmården, Furuvik, and Skara Sommarland – has initiated the recruitment process for a new Group CEO. Current CEO Christer Fogelmarck will assume the role of CEO at Visita. The search for his successor is already underway and is being led by the company’s Chairman of the Board, Mattias Banker.

After 15 years with Parks and Resorts, Christer Fogelmarck is moving on to lead Visita, the organization for the Swedish hospitality industry. The recruitment process to find his replacement has now begun and is being managed by the Board through Chairman Mattias Banker.

“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Christer for these years. His energy, commitment, and leadership have played an important role in the development of Parks and Resorts. I wish him every success in his new role—one that will undoubtedly keep our paths closely connected going forward. We have an exciting period ahead of us, with significant investments planned across our parks in the years to come. It will be very interesting working with the Board to find the best person suitable to lead us into the future,” says Mattias Banker.

Christer Fogelmarck will step down from his role as Group CEO of Parks and Resorts on May 31.