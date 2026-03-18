Dutch Wonderland welcomes Spring with Eggcellent Celebration & all-new Inn

LANCASTER, Pa. — A full season is hopping back in at Dutch Wonderland as the World’s Best Family Park gears up to swing open the park gates on Saturday, March 28. This year, the festivities begin with the fourth annual Eggcellent Celebration featuring spring décor throughout the park, festive food and beverage options, and visits from everyone’s favorite bunny, Tuft.

The Eggcellent Celebration will run every Saturday and Sunday from March 28 through April 27, with special bonus days on Friday, April 3, and Easter Monday, April 6. Details include:

NEW! Spring Cookie Decorating with Tuft: The one and only Tuft invites families to join him for Spring Cookie Decorating at Enchanted Eats each Saturday and Sunday, through April 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

The one and only Tuft invites families to join him for Spring Cookie Decorating at Enchanted Eats each Saturday and Sunday, through April 6, beginning at 10 a.m. NEW! Juggling Workshop: Everyone can have a hoppin’ good time learning to juggle in Market Square through April 5.

Everyone can have a hoppin’ good time learning to juggle in Market Square through April 5. Storytime Corner : Princess Brooke, Sir Brandon, and Merlin are taking over Storytime Corner at select times throughout the Eggcellent Celebration as they read beloved fairytale stories.

: Princess Brooke, Sir Brandon, and Merlin are taking over Storytime Corner at select times throughout the Eggcellent Celebration as they read beloved fairytale stories. Whirlygig Lane : The kiddos are invited to hop down Whirlygig Lane as they take on a variety of unique challenges.

: The kiddos are invited to hop down Whirlygig Lane as they take on a variety of unique challenges. Meet & Greets with Tuft : Families can stop by the Jolly Old Lodge for unique photos and meet and greets with the beloved Tuft the Bunny each weekend through April 12.

: Families can stop by the Jolly Old Lodge for unique photos and meet and greets with the beloved Tuft the Bunny each weekend through April 12. Royal Egg Hunt: The whole family and help Tuft the Bunny find all of his hidden Easter Eggs scattered throughout the park.

In addition to the Eggcellent Celebration, the park’s all-new sister property, The Dutch Wonderland Inn is also set to make its grand debut on Opening Weekend. To kick off the celebration, media are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 25 at 12 p.m. During the ceremony, media can expect to hear remarks from the Dutch Wonderland General Manager, the Director of Business Development from the Lancaster Chamber, and from representatives with Discover Lancaster.

The Dutch Wonderland Inn features 155 family-friendly rooms, four suites, an outdoor pool with a water slide, splash pad, and an indoor pool that will be open year-round. The property is also home to an all-new restaurant, Penley’s Kitchen, that will offer a daily breakfast buffet, lunch, and dinner options, and is also open to the general public. To celebrate the opening of the Dutch Wonderland Inn, the property is currently hosting an online sweepstakes where visitors can enter to win a free Stay & Play Package for up to three guests. Those interested in entering the Royal Moments Sweepstakes can submit a photo online now at www.dutchwonderland.com/sweepstakes through March 27.

“Opening the Dutch Wonderland Inn marks an exciting new chapter for our park and the Lancaster community,” said Megan Hartman, Dutch Wonderland General Manager. “As we begin the 2026 season with Eggcellent Celebration, we’re thrilled to offer families even more ways to stay, play, and make lasting Royal Family memories together.”

Tickets and Sason Passes are on sale now for up to 40% off during the park’s Opening Sale. The best way to experience a full season of family fun is with a 2026 Gold or Platinum Season Pass, on sale for up to $40 off now for a limited time only. Gold and Platinum Passes include unlimited admission to all seasonal events including the Eggcellent Celebration, Happy Hauntings and Dutch Winter Wonderland.