Just days after a dreeze, Dallas’ first outdoor splash pad opens tomorrow

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area shivered through a freeze warning earlier this week, the city’s whiplash weather now has families searching for a way to cool off and they’re about to get the earliest outdoor option. Tomorrow, March 19, PEPPA PIG Theme Park Dallas‑Fort Worth will officially open its Muddy Puddles Splash Pad for the season, making it the first outdoor splash pad open in the area.

With temperatures soaring above 90 degrees this weekend, the theme park’s splash pad will be the perfect place for families to beat the heat long before any other outdoor waterparks or splash pads open. It’s the very first taste of summer in North Texas and exactly the kind of cheerful, unexpected surprise families need as they splash into this summer‑like weather.