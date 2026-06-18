Dance, dine and ride: Viva La Fiesta ignites summer nights at Dorney Park

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom will bring vibrant music, dance and flavor to summer evenings with the return of Viva La Fiesta, a lively celebration of Caribbean and Latin American culture on select weekends from June 20 through July 26.

The event takes place Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 5 p.m. through park close, offering guests a high-energy experience filled with live entertainment, festive décor and family-friendly fun throughout the park. Viva La Fiesta will not be offered July 4 and 5, when the park will celebrate Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M’s®, a separate limited-time event featuring patriotic entertainment, fireworks and more.

Viva La Fiesta blends cultural celebration with the thrills guests expect at Dorney Park, featuring live performances, specialty food and beverage offerings, immersive experiences and access to the park’s rides and attractions.

“Viva La Fiesta is more than an event, it is an invitation for guests to experience the energy, flavors and traditions that make these cultures so vibrant,” said park manager Kim Solis. “From live music and dancing to incredible food and thrilling rides, it is a celebration that brings people together in a fun and meaningful way.”

Live entertainment across the park

Guests can enjoy a lineup of dynamic performers who bring the celebration to life each evening, including:

Manteca Blue & The Latin Corner — The acclaimed ensemble delivers a dynamic Latin jazz fusion performance, blending Afro-Caribbean, Colombian and African influences into a vibrant sound that reflects the culture and traditions of Viva La Fiesta.

— The acclaimed ensemble delivers a dynamic Latin jazz fusion performance, blending Afro-Caribbean, Colombian and African influences into a vibrant sound that reflects the culture and traditions of Viva La Fiesta. Rumbamena — Rumbamena brings a talented company of dancers from around the world to Dorney Park for an authentic celebration of salsa, samba and other captivating Latin dance traditions. Through vibrant choreography and passionate performances, the group brings to life the culture and spirited traditions of Viva La Fiesta.

— Rumbamena brings a talented company of dancers from around the world to Dorney Park for an authentic celebration of salsa, samba and other captivating Latin dance traditions. Through vibrant choreography and passionate performances, the group brings to life the culture and spirited traditions of Viva La Fiesta. ¡Wepa! Summer Fiesta — A lively, interactive finale that brings performers together for a vibrant celebration of music, dance and audience participation under the stars.

Together, these performances create a festive atmosphere throughout the park as guests move from rides to entertainment experiences.

Food, festivities and family fun

Viva La Fiesta features a variety of Latin-inspired cuisine and refreshing beverages. Menu highlights include carne asada tacos, chicken tinga tacos, empanadas de picadillo and tostones with mojito sauce, as well as sweet treats like tres leches funnel cake and bolinhos de chuva.

Guests can also enjoy handcrafted beverages such as mangonada tequila lemonade, piña colada rum limeade and nonalcoholic Caribbean colada.

Family-friendly activities add to the celebration, including interactive color-by-number mural experiences, festive midway games and themed photo opportunities designed for guests of all ages.

New Membership Program Debuts

This season, Dorney Park introduces its first-ever membership program, offering guests expanded access and value starting at $8 per month.

Membership benefits include:

Access to Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom as the home park

Entry to additional destinations across the East region, including Six Flags Great Adventure, Wild Safari and Hurricane Harbor New Jersey

Access to seasonal events throughout the year, including Viva La Fiesta, Star Spangled Nights presented by M&M’S® and SPLASH Water Parade, Halloween celebrations and more

Event Details