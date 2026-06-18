Six Flags Fiesta Texas debuts La Cocina de Cobre, blending bold flavor, storytelling and innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Six Flags Fiesta Texas continues its culinary transformation with the opening of La Cocina de Cobre on Saturday, June 20. Located in the park’s Crackaxle Canyon Steampunk District, the new restaurant replaces Bubba’s Burgers and represents one of the most significant food and beverage investments in the park’s history.

The addition builds on the park’s expanded culinary vision following the introduction of an executive chef and leadership team last year, as well as the multimillion-dollar transformation of Sangerfest Halle, the largest dining investment in park history.

La Cocina de Cobre pushes that momentum forward, elevating the guest experience with bold Mexican-inspired cuisine rooted in San Antonio’s rich culinary heritage.

“This is an exciting step in our ongoing evolution,” said park manager Robert Bustle. “La Cocina de Cobre reflects our commitment to quality, creativity and delivering experiences that feel authentic to San Antonio while still embracing the immersive worlds our guests expect.”

Where Storytelling Meets San Antonio Flavor

Situated in Crackaxle Canyon, the park’s steampunk-inspired district, La Cocina de Cobre blends industrial aesthetics with culinary tradition in a way that is uniquely Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

The menu draws inspiration from classic Mexican dishes that are deeply connected to the region including birria, carnitas and flautas, all staples with roots across Mexico and strong presence in South Texas cuisine. These time-honored flavors are paired with original, immersive storytelling developed by the park’s culinary team to bring the setting to life.

Copper serves as the unifying element, tying together the district’s industrial theme with traditional cooking techniques often used in Mexican kitchens.

A Menu Inspired by Tradition and Imagination

Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes that reflect both authenticity and creativity:

Entrées

Quesa Birria Tacos – La Noche Roja

Chicken & Cheese Flautas – Los Susurros

Chimichanga – El Salto Dorado

Carnitas – El Giro de Cobre

Sides

Cilantro Lime Rice

Refried Beans

Esquite

Chorizo Queso Dip – La Forja

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

Signature items feature immersive names and stories that enhance the guest experience within Crackaxle Canyon, while the flavors remain grounded in recognizable regional favorites.