Lake Compounce receives official Connecticut General Assembly citation for 180th Anniversary

Lake Compounce was recently presented with an Official Citation from the Connecticut General Assembly in recognition of its 180th Anniversary as America’s First Amusement Park and the oldest continuously operating amusement park in the United States.

The citation, presented by Senator Henry Martin and members of the Connecticut General Assembly, recognizes Lake Compounce’s enduring role in Connecticut’s history, tourism industry, and family entertainment landscape. The honor celebrates the generations of guests who have made memories at the park since 1846, as well as the owners and team members who have preserved its rich history while continuing to evolve the guest experience.

As Lake Compounce celebrates its 180th season in 2026, this recognition serves as a meaningful acknowledgment of the park’s lasting impact on Connecticut families and visitors from across the region.