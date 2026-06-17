Storm topples historic Eli wheel in Ohio

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The historic Eli Bridge Co. Ferris wheel at Old Firehouse Winery was toppled Sunday afternoon (June 14) when a violent storm swept in from Lake Erie. No injuries were reported at the lakefront property.

Located on the winery’s Sunset Patio, the #5 Big Eli wheel was originally purchased in 1956 as a new attraction at the former Erieview Park in the town. When the amusement park shuttered in 2007, the winery acquired the ride and refurbished it prior to relocating it.

“We knew a storm was coming, but we certainly weren’t prepared for what we got,” winery General Manager Joleen Anderson told local news outlets.

She said a waterspout came off the lake, picked the wheel up and tossed it forward before it crashed on its side.

Wind gusts of 75 mph were reported in the area around 3:30 p.m., knocking power out in the community.

Winery owner Dave Otto could not be reached for comment in regard to the future of the 70-year-old attraction.

– Ron Gustafson