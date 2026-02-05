Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Pigeon Forge ready to set sail for eighth season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — When visiting the Smokies in 2026, the first step in charting a course for adventure and fun begins at Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show. This swashbuckling show brings guests close to the exciting exploits of pirate legends and lore as its eighth season sets sail on Friday, February 6. The always daring and dramatic tale features pirates, mermaids, high seas escapades and romance, complemented with a captain’s feast to fuel the epic voyage.

The show’s newest adventure finds the swashbuckling pirates veering slightly off course and landing in an unknown port in their never-ending search for more treasure. There, they find a talented and energetic group of South Pacific islanders who combine rhythmic movement, colorful costumes, roaring voices, and exciting vocal and musical exclamations for a South Pacific Celebration that is epic and not to be missed on any trip to Pigeon Forge.

“My crew at Pirates Voyage have everything ship shape as we get ready for this season’s adventures with our cast of pirates, mermaids, islanders, sea lions and so much more,” said Dolly. “The incredible performers in my Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show bring to life an adventure that I just know families will love as much as I do. Watchv

From the show’s Buccaneer Bay, a colorful and fearless crew of characters create an immersive adventure combining acrobatics, pyrotechnics, animals, music and all things pirate for a treasure chest of memories. The uniquely-exciting Pirates Voyage showcases the thrill of sword fights, cannons blasting and pirates scaling high above two full-sized pirate ships in a “fight” to win Davy Jones’ coveted sunken treasure. Beautiful mermaids gracefully perform high above the water in Buccaneer Bay, while a couple of castaways that include a “Salty” sea lion win a battle with Captain Blackbeard through clever antics and pirate wit. An adventurous crew of characters then combines heroics and high-flying fun that will have guests cheering and experiencing thrills around every corner in an epic battle for lost treasure on land, on deck and in the water of the show’s 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon.

As visitors enter the hideaway lagoon for this Dinner & Show spectacular, guests are served that hearty four-course feast straight from Captain Blackbeard’s galley. Guests will start the delicious part of this Pirates Voyage with voyager creamy vegetable soup and buccaneer biscuit. The feast fit for a pirate – or mermaid – continues with the crew’s secret recipe cracklin’ pan-fried chicken, swashbucklin’ sugar-cured ham, buttery corn on the cob, and matey’s mac and cheese. For dessert, there’s a choice of either a flaky apple turnover or chocolate coconut cake, served with unlimited Coca-Cola® products, tea or coffee to complete the meal. Vegetarian and gluten-free meals are available by request.