25 Years and still growing: Gilroy Gardens’ 25th Anniversary Season starts March 22

GILROY, Calif. — Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park will celebrate the start of its 25th anniversary season on Saturday, March 22, with a full slate of special events planned throughout the year, including exciting all-new guest experiences like the 25th Anniversary Celebration in spring and Cherry Jubilee in the summer.

Since it first opened in 2001 as Bonfante Gardens, Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park has welcomed over 8.5 million guests to explore the park’s unique combination of natural wonders, family-friendly rides, splashy water play areas, and over 10,000 trees.

Today, Gilroy Gardens is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that employs hundreds of local youths each year, welcomes visitors from around the world, and drives overnight visits and economic growth throughout the community. Over the last quarter-century, the park has provided countless memories and experiences in support of its mission to educate and inspire families, especially children, to appreciate horticulture and the importance of trees in our lives.