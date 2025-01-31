Fun Spot America announces “Gals, Pals & Vals Days” Feb. 10 – 14

ORLANDO — Just in time for Valentine’s Day celebrations, Fun Spot America Theme Parks is offering a sweetheart of a deal complete with thrilling rides, fabulous food and drinks, and HUGE savings!

The all-new “Gals, Pals and Vals Days” promotion provides the perfect way for guests to plan and experience a memorable Valentine’s Day together. The package deal welcomes guests to all three Fun Spot America theme parks, the perfect places for a memorable date with a significant other, a casual outing with friends and a family outing together.

The Fun Spot America “Gals, Pals & Vals Days” package deal includes:

2 “Ride Sampler Passes” – each pass includes 4 rides of the guest’s choice

2 Meal Deals – complete with an entrée, side item and cookie

2 Drinks – with either a refillable souvenir or beer cup

All for just $72.50 – a HUGE savings of 50%

The best way to say, “Be Mine” this Valentine’s week is with a fun-filled day at Fun Spot America! The limited-time deal is available February 10 – 14, 2025 (Monday – Friday only) and can be purchased online.

Fun Spot America Theme Parks are known for delivering wholesome, nostalgic fun for families and thrill-lovers alike. To purchase “Gals, Pals & Vals Days” tickets, Season Passes, Single Day Fun Passes and more, visit Fun-Spot.com, or follow the park on X @FunspotAmerica, Facebook @FunSpotAmerica and Instagram @funspotamericathemeparks.