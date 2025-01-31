Ralph Alberts Co. introduces new paint system: Ride Armor 63

Ralph Alberts has a legacy of solving tough problems and seizing opportunities for improvement in the amusement industry and beyond. It’s no secret: Foam/PUR ride safety pads don’t last forever. The typical life of ride padding is anywhere from 1-5 years depending on the combination of ride cycles and the environmental conditions specific to the attraction. To reduce premature wear and extend the useful life of ride safety padding everywhere, we have created a solution to improve the first line of defense on our foam pads; the outer paint layer.

Ralph Alberts continually seeks to set new standards when it comes to delivering the best experience possible for guests. Foam pads not only enhance safety through guest comfort but also should look good while doing so by creating flexibility with theming. That is why we specifically developed an internal research and development team combined with external coating specialists to deliver a paint system that would perform better than ever before. In February of 2025, Ralph Alberts is pleased to announce the full production rollout of Ride Armor 63: Innovation Coated in Legacy.

Ride Armor 63 is an aliphatic paint system formulated to deliver the highest durability in coating for I-skin flexible foam padding. It possesses UV and chemical resistant properties that will aid in withstanding the elements exposed to the attraction. The gloss and matte finishes provide consistent performance in a wide range of colors. Those colors are specifically matched to both the color and gloss of OEM standards or can be custom formulated upon request. The paint system has also passed all tests and certifications that are commonly required: CAL 117-2013, NFPA 260-19, FAR 25.853(a), UL-94 HBF, FMVSS 302, BS EN 1021-1:2014, BS EN 1021-2:2014.

As of February 1, 2025, Ride Armor 63 will be coating new ride safety pads around the world as Ralph Alberts fulfills rehab and new part orders for parks, ride manufacturers and consumers alike.