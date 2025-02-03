Sartori presents the Zero Gravity

These are specifications of Sartori’s new attraction called Zero Gravity whose first unit was purchased by AMUSEMENT SERVICES AUSTRALIA and is now in transit for its debut scheduled at the Sydney Royal Easter Show in April 2025.

Zero Gravity is an enlarged version (XXL) of our best selling attractions Techno Jump (sold in over 100 units since its introduction in 2002) characterized by 14 arms of 6 meters in length (+20% compared to the standard version), each arm houses 1 vehicle with 3 seats each (total 42 passengers), each seat is equipped with single shoulder restraint systems.

The ground occupancy during operation is approximately 19 meters in diameter.

All the pneumatic components (from compressors to cylinders) have been oversized in order to guarantee the full “Zero Gravity” effect.

The 4-axle trailer (2 tandems of 2 axles each) approximately 18m long was entirely designed on request and ad-hoc by Sartori to contain the entire ride and its components without having to dismantle them. The ride designed according to the EN13814 standard has already obtained approval to be able to travel and operate without constraints in any Australian state/territory. The same trailer can also be built with the 3-axle configuration.

The entire machine (including the vehicle chassis) was entirely built in the Sartori factory (certified according to the EN1090 standard) in Montagnana – Italy