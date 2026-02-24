FACE Amusement to host job fair at Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge on February 26, 2026 with on-the-spot interviews and immediate hiring opportunities

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — FACE Amusement will host a Job Fair on February 26, 2026, at Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, located at 2655 Teaster Lane, Ste. #100, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, offering immediate hiring opportunities across a variety of positions.
The Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants may attend either session. No appointment is necessary. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and candidates should bring two forms of ID in case an offer is extended that day.
Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge is seeking energetic, customer-focused team members for the following part-time positions:
- Arcade Attendant — $15/hour
- Bowling Attendant — $15/hour
- Host — $14/hour + tips
- Concierge — $17/hour
- Server — $2.13/hour + tips
- Retail Associate — $15/hour
- Dishwasher — $16/hour
- Line Cook — $18–$19/hour
- Prep Cook — $17–$18/hour
In addition, the venue is hiring for one full-time position:
- Assistant Kitchen Manager — $60,000–$62,000 annually
FACE Amusement is also hiring for affiliated attractions in the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg area.
Pigeon Forge & Gatlinburg Arcades
- Arcade Attendant — Arcade City Pigeon Forge ($16/hour)
- Arcade Attendant — Arcade City Gatlinburg ($17/hour)
- Arcade Attendant — Big Top Arcade ($15/hour)
- Ice Cream Attendant — Sugar Baby ($15/hour + tips)
This is an opportunity to join one of the most dynamic entertainment destinations in the Smoky Mountains, offering competitive pay, a high-energy environment and growth potential within the organization.