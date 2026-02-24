FACE Amusement to host job fair at Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge on February 26, 2026 with on-the-spot interviews and immediate hiring opportunities

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — FACE Amusement will host a Job Fair on February 26, 2026, at Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge, located at 2655 Teaster Lane, Ste. #100, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863, offering immediate hiring opportunities across a variety of positions.

The Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Applicants may attend either session. No appointment is necessary. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted, and candidates should bring two forms of ID in case an offer is extended that day.

Downtown Flavortown Pigeon Forge is seeking energetic, customer-focused team members for the following part-time positions:

Arcade Attendant — $15/hour

Bowling Attendant — $15/hour

Host — $14/hour + tips

Concierge — $17/hour

Server — $2.13/hour + tips

Retail Associate — $15/hour

Dishwasher — $16/hour

Line Cook — $18–$19/hour

Prep Cook — $17–$18/hour

In addition, the venue is hiring for one full-time position:

Assistant Kitchen Manager — $60,000–$62,000 annually

FACE Amusement is also hiring for affiliated attractions in the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg area.

Pigeon Forge & Gatlinburg Arcades

Arcade Attendant — Arcade City Pigeon Forge ($16/hour)

Arcade Attendant — Arcade City Gatlinburg ($17/hour)

Arcade Attendant — Big Top Arcade ($15/hour)

Ice Cream Attendant — Sugar Baby ($15/hour + tips)

This is an opportunity to join one of the most dynamic entertainment destinations in the Smoky Mountains, offering competitive pay, a high-energy environment and growth potential within the organization.