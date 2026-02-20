Dollywood earns Newsweek 2026 Top Workplace For Women Award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Newsweek has recognized Dollywood as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026” following the results of a recent survey. It is the second consecutive year Dollywood Parks & Resorts has earned the Top Workplace for Women award.

The “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026” award is based on a nationwide, large-scale independent research study that Newsweek conducted between April 2025 and October 2025. Key performance indicators for naming award recipients include leadership, integrity, compensation, work-life balance, culture, benefits and more. With a caring culture, generous benefits, unparalleled company growth and numerous employment opportunities on the horizon, Dollywood employees—also known as hosts—understand firsthand why the company has received so much positive attention as an employer.

Newsweek conducted nearly 180,000 employee interviews which included more than 2.7 million comprehensive company reviews to determine the recipients of this year’s awards. Additionally, media coverage of companies was monitored to validate the responses given. The best 1,000 companies were recognized. The survey also includes data considered from previous studies between 2022 and 2024 (included at a reduced weight), making these awards part of America’s largest independent employee studies. The study is completely independent and unbiased; companies cannot apply, register or pay to be included in the study or influence their ranking through payment.

Pointing to Dollywood host job satisfaction, the Pigeon Forge park has long been voted as the friendliest theme park in the world. The park also is the only theme park in the world to win Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award for Best Guest Experience, which factors friendliness of employees—along with cleanliness and value—into its selection consideration. The prestigious Golden Ticket Awards are given annually by industry publication Amusement Today. In October 2025, Dollywood was named #50 on Forbes’ Best Customer Service 2026 list. The company was the second-highest in the hotels/recreation category.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to many regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.