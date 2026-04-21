Set sail for adventure: All-new Voyage to the Islands event coming to Gilroy Gardens

GILROY, Calif. — Voyage to the Islands, an exciting new spring event at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, opens on May 2 and will celebrate the rich culture, traditions and flavors of a different Polynesian island each weekend through May 31. Presented in partnership with Legacies of the Pacific in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, this fun and educational event is included with regular park admission and FREE for 2026 Gilroy Gardens Members.

Over five weekends (May 2-31), guests will journey through the timeless traditions and flavors of Tahiti, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Tonga, Hawai’i, and Samoa. Each weekend will bring a different Polynesian culture to life through music, dancing, traditional storytelling, educational activities, and delicious island-inspired food and beverages.

Weekend entertainment acts include:

Tahiti (May 2-3) : Kawailehua from Milpitas will share colorful Tahitian dance performances and graceful ʽahuroa storytelling through hand movements.

: from Milpitas will share colorful Tahitian dance performances and graceful ʽahuroa storytelling through hand movements. Aotearoa / New Zealand (May 9-10) : Ke aka O Polynesia from Benicia will present vibrant dances that tell how the Māori ancestors migrated in canoes from Hawai’i to Aotearoa (New Zealand).

: from Benicia will present vibrant dances that tell how the Māori ancestors migrated in canoes from Hawai’i to Aotearoa (New Zealand). Tonga (May 16-17) : The beauty of Tongan culture will be celebrated with the Moui Fo’ou la Kalaisi Fellowship Band from San Francisco on Saturday and Mixed Persuasion , a youth dance group also from San Francisco, on Sunday.

: The beauty of Tongan culture will be celebrated with the from San Francisco on Saturday and , a youth dance group also from San Francisco, on Sunday. Hawai’ i (May 23-25) : Haʽa Hula from Hollister will demonstrate their joyful and powerful traditional style of movement.

: from Hollister will demonstrate their joyful and powerful traditional style of movement. Samoa (May 30-31): The Samoan Community Development Center from San Francisco will present traditional Samoan dances and graceful, powerful storytelling through movement.

As an extra bonus during the Hawai’i celebration over Memorial Day Weekend (May 23, 24 & 25), guests can join in a traditional Hawaiian Island Feast (available for an additional fee) with an exclusive performance during mealtime from Merahi o Tehani.

Legacies of the Pacific stated, “Legacies of the Pacific, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of the Bay Area, is ecstatic to partner with Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park for this inaugural event, Voyage to the Islands! Each weekend in May, we will bring authenticity, education and cultural dance of various island cultures of the Polynesian Pacific during AANHPI month. Every 1 in 5 individuals in the Bay Area is of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, and you can literally experience a glimpse of the Pacific without having to cross it. Come enjoy the culture and witness the RIPPLE through your hearts!”

Gilroy Gardens is open weekends from 11am to 5pm and open extended hours during Memorial Day Weekend (May 23, 24 & 25) from 10am to 6pm. Voyage to the Islands runs on weekends from May 2-31, with cultural entertainment and educational activities included with regular park admission or Membership. There is a separate fee for the Hawaiian Island Feast on May 23, 24 and 25.