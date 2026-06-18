Get set for Legen-Dairy flavors at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — While not an official holiday (yet), today marks 50 days until the celebration 175 years in the making kicks off. That’s right, Wisconsin State Fair, presented by T-Mobile, is just around the corner.

For this milestone announcement day, Fairgoers can learn what flavor Cream Puffs will accompany those ear-to-ear grins coming to Wisconsin Aug. 6 – 16. With such a momentous anniversary on the horizon, the bakers at Original Cream Puffs just had to concoct a special flavor of Wisconsin’s most iconic dessert.

In addition to baking hundreds of thousands of Original Cream Puffs (available in singles, 3-Packs, and 6-Packs all 11 days of State Fair), Fairgoers can also indulge in decadent Chocolate Cream Puffs (also available in singles, 3-Packs, and 6-Packs all 11 days of State Fair). Double the deliciousness with 6-Packs featuring Original & Chocolate Cream Puffs in a Combo Box for a discounted price, but be sure to save room for the soon-to-be-legendary Fair-aschino Cherry Cream Puff: A Cheers to 175 Years! This kiddie cocktail-inspired Cream Puff will only be available in singles and are only available at the Dairy Building with limited batches being baked each day of State Fair. This Puff reimagines the nostalgic flavors of grenadine, ginger ale, and maraschino cherries wrapped in the fluffy puff you know and love.

Cream Puff Drive-Thru — Monday, Aug. 10 – Friday, Aug. 14 |Didn’t get enough Original or Chocolate Cream Puffs during your visit? Head to the Drive-Thru from 7 – 9 a.m. to pick up orders to take home and enjoy.

— Monday, Aug. 10 – Friday, Aug. 14 |Didn’t get enough Original or Chocolate Cream Puffs during your visit? Head to the Drive-Thru from 7 – 9 a.m. to pick up orders to take home and enjoy. Original Cream Puffs Deliveries — Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 16| Get fresh Original or Chocolate Cream Puffs delivered to your office, club, party, or any other place you can think of during State Fair, Aug. 6–16 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Quantities are limited, so place your order today!

— Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 16| Get fresh Original or Chocolate Cream Puffs delivered to your office, club, party, or any other place you can think of during State Fair, Aug. 6–16 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Quantities are limited, so place your order today! Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Competition — Thursday, Aug. 13 |The annual showdown returns as your favorite Wisconsin personalities compete for the winning title. This competition is sure to be fast-paced, high-stakes, and full of familiar faces.

— Thursday, Aug. 13 |The annual showdown returns as your favorite Wisconsin personalities compete for the winning title. This competition is sure to be fast-paced, high-stakes, and full of familiar faces. Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration, presented by UW Credit Union — Saturday, Aug. 15 | Join us for a spectacular celebration of Original Cream Puffs at the Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration, presented by UW Credit Union! Stop by Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 15 to enjoy all things Cream Puffs, family-friendly activities, and more from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. UW Credit Union also sweetens your savings by providing the first 100 Fairgoers in line at the Dairy Building with a free Original Cream Puff each morning of State Fair!

— Saturday, Aug. 15 | Join us for a spectacular celebration of Original Cream Puffs at the Cream Puff Lovin’ Celebration, presented by UW Credit Union! Stop by Central Park on Saturday, Aug. 15 to enjoy all things Cream Puffs, family-friendly activities, and more from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. UW Credit Union also sweetens your savings by providing the first 100 Fairgoers in line at the Dairy Building with a free Original Cream Puff each morning of State Fair! Free Cream Puffs — Through June 18 | Enter exclusively online to bring home the cream that rises to the top. One Grand Prize winner will receive: 4 Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets, 2 3-Packs of each 2026 flavor (Original, Chocolate and Fair-aschino Cherry), exclusive 175th anniversary State Fair and Original Cream Puff merchandise, a special behind-the-scenes bakery tour and more. Hurry, this contest closes at midnight on June 18.

It’s the perfect time to score discounted tickets. From now until 11:59 p.m. on July 19, Fairgoers are able to purchase $17 adult admission tickets to celebrate savings together. Beginning on July 20, adult admission prices will increase to $20.