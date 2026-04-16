Air Canada becomes the official Canadian airline of Walt Disney World Resort

MONTRÉAL — Air Canada has been named the Official Canadian Airline of Walt Disney World® Resort, deepening its long-standing relationship with Disney and solidifying its status as the Canadian airline of choice for family and leisure travel. The exciting collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create even more magical and memorable travel experiences.

“For so many, a trip to Walt Disney World Resort is a special experience filled with anticipation, excitement, and the promise of cherished family memories that last a lifetime,” said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada. “For us, connecting our customers to that magic begins the moment their journey does. This collaboration is about bringing together the wonder of Disney with the care and comfort we’re focused on delivering every day at Air Canada.”

The alliance builds on a rich history of collaboration between Air Canada and Disney. From enchanting Disney-themed liveries, like the most recent Zootopia 2 design , to the addition of Disney+ Originals in the airline’s award-winning in-flight entertainment, the relationship continues to bring Disney magic to customers in new and imaginative ways. Innovations like a Disney-inspired kids’ room at Toronto Pearson International Airport and a whimsical in-flight safety video show how the two brands are working together to inspire and delight travelers of all ages.

“We’re delighted to expand our relationship with Air Canada and welcome them as the Official Canadian Airline of Walt Disney World Resort,” said Erika Shen, Vice President, The Walt Disney Company Corporate Alliances. “Our two brands share a passion for creating unforgettable family experiences, and we’re excited about what our guests will discover through this collaboration. From rewarding benefits for Aeroplan Members to the delicious La Poutinerie at EPCOT, this alliance adds fun and meaningful touchpoints for guests as they make memories together at Walt Disney World Resort.”

More Flights From Canada to Disney Than Any Other Airline

With daily flights from select Canadian airports, getting the family to Walt Disney World Resort is easier than ever. Air Canada also connects international customers with one-stop access from European countries, including Great Britain, Ireland, Netherlands, France and Belgium, and Asia-Pacific countries, including Japan and South Korea, with award-winning, end-to-end service ensuring travelers arrive refreshed, excited, and ready to make memories.

For families traveling to Walt Disney World, Air Canada is committed to delivering unmatched experiences for families at every step, with recent family-friendly upgrades including onboard kids’ dining upgrades (mac & cheese, chicken nuggets) on international flights, and the only North American airline to offer hot, fresh kids’ meals to purchase through its North American Bistro program.

The airline also offers dedicated family check-in counters for kids under six at major Canadian airports (Toronto Pearson, Montréal Trudeau, Calgary International, and Vancouver International) as well as family seating assignment. Air Canada has been recognized globally for its leadership in family travel, including being named World’s Most Family Friendly Airline and Best Airline in North America as part of nine wins at the 2025 Skytrax Awards.

A More Rewarding Disney Experience

Aeroplan Members can unlock VIP access to a private viewing area for LuminousThe Symphony of Us, a nighttime spectacular at EPCOT®. Members can earn Aeroplan points on every Air Canada flight and redeem them for travel to Walt Disney World Resort. Families can also shop the magic on the Aeroplan eStore by redeeming points for Disney merchandise or Disney Gift Cards for their next vacation. And there’s more to come! Aeroplan Members can keep an eye out for additional news throughout the year.

Air Canada and Walt Disney World Resort Introduce La Poutinerie at EPCOT in 2026

Later this year, Walt Disney World Resort and Air Canada will bring more of Canada’s rich flavors directly to the heart of EPCOT with a poutinerie quick-service kiosk, offering visitors and their families a uniquely Canadian culinary experience in one of Disney’s most beloved destinations.La Poutinerie, hosted by Air Canada at the Canada Pavillion in EPCOT, will offer a poutine menu inspired by the carrier’s home province of Québec as well as global flavors from its international destinations. The reimagining of the Refreshment Port’s menu and placemaking is another way that Air Canada is extending its collaboration with Walt Disney World Resort and its commitment to extraordinary experiences for Canadian and global customers.

A New Aircraft Livery Takes to the Skies

Air Canada will also create a special new aircraft livery inspired by the wonder of Walt Disney World® Resort, to be unveiled at a later date. With eye-catching designs and enchanting touches, this aircraft will spread wonder across the skies, creating an unforgettable travel experience for our customers and their families.