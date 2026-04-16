Industry veteran Pat Ternes of Chance Rides passes away

WICHITA, Kan. — It is with deep sadness that Chance Rides shares the passing of friend and colleague, Pat Ternes, who passed early this morning.

Ternes was a valued member of the Chance Rides family for more than three decades. He was well known and respected not only within the company but throughout the industry. His dedication, kindness and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need were truly remarkable and will never be forgotten.

Throughout his time with Chance Rides, Ternes built lasting relationships with customers and colleagues alike, earning a reputation for his reliability, warmth and genuine care for others. His impact on the Chance Rides team and those he worked with across the industry will be felt for years to come.

Chance Rides extends its heartfelt condolences to the Ternes’s family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed.