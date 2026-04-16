Launch Family Entertainment announces Arlington, Texas opening on May 1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Launch Family Entertainment (Launch), a premier indoor family entertainment park, has announced the opening of its newest location in Arlington, TX, with doors set to welcome guests on Friday, May 1.

Located at 4907 S Cooper St, the Arlington Launch Family Entertainment will feature a wide variety of attractions for guests of all ages, including trampolines, bowling, a ninja course, a ropes course, virtual reality, arcade games, mini golf, interactive darts, and pixel floor, along with the brand’s signature Krave restaurant and bar. This marks Launch’s third opening in Texas, joining the existing Lewisville and West Houston locations, and reflects the brand’s continued nationwide expansion.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Launch Entertainment to Arlington and bring families a destination where fun and connection come together,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment. “Our mission has always been to create experiences that strengthen communities, and this new park represents exactly that. It’s a place where families can celebrate, play, and make new memories.”

Hemanth Kumar, President of Zion Capital Management, is leading the Arlington location alongside partners Eesha Kumar, Karthik Krishnamoorthy, and Daiva Polimetla. Hemanth brings extensive experience across hospitality, real estate, and restaurants, while Eesha operates two Montessori franchises in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Krishnamoorthy and Polimetla contribute strong backgrounds in IT, customer relationship management, and commercial real estate. The Arlington opening marks the group’s first location under a three-unit agreement to serve North Dallas communities.

Launch Family Entertainment provides a cutting-edge entertainment experience suitable for all ages. With attractions designed for both kids and adults, the facility offers a unique alternative to traditional trampoline parks. Guests can enjoy a variety of activities that promote active fun, challenge, and family bonding. Launch’s state-of-the-art attractions make it the ideal destination for families, groups, and special events.