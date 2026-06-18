Here we grow again: TrainerTainment powered by The GrowthPro Group brings real bowling center growth stories to Bowl Expo 2026

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — TrainerTainment, powered by The GrowthPro Group, is heading to Bowl Expo 2026 with one simple message for bowling center operators:

Here we grow again.

TrainerTainment will exhibit at Booth 654 during Bowl Expo 2026, June 28 through July 2 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Beth Standlee, Denise Killian, and Sonya Terry will be on-site to talk with operators about sales, training, coaching, leadership, and the systems that help entertainment businesses grow.

This year, the team is bringing more than ideas. They are bringing proof.

Three operators. Three different problems. One common result: growth that sticks.

Palmyra Bowling Center was facing reactive operations, leadership gaps, and ownership stuck in daily fires. Through The GrowthPro Group’s ExecPro coaching framework, Palmyra built stronger structure, clearer accountability, and better leadership rhythms. The result: three consecutive years of double-digit bowling revenue growth and a reported 5:1 return on coaching investment.

Oviedo Bowling Center had group and birthday revenue sitting untapped. After partnering with TrainerTainment in 2024, group and birthday revenue more than doubled in year one. By the first quarter of 2025, Oviedo had already reached more than half of the prior year’s full event revenue.

RollHouse, a multi-location FEC, was dealing with inconsistent sales, high turnover, and teams working in silos. After implementing TrainerTainment’s SalesPro Certification Program, close ratios improved, collaboration increased, and revenue goals were achieved ahead of schedule.

“Operators are not looking for another motivational speech,” said Beth Standlee, Owner and CEO of TrainerTainment. “They want to know what actually works. These stories show what happens when people, systems, and accountability start working together.”

At Booth 654, TrainerTainment will have direct conversations with operators about the issues that quietly cost revenue: missed group sales, weak follow-up, unsupported managers, turnover, inconsistent guest experience, and teams without a clear playbook.

No canned pitch. No one-size-fits-all answer. Just a real conversation about which story sounds familiar and where to start.

“Hard work matters, but hard work without structure only gets you so far,” said Candi Kelley of The GrowthPro Group. “When leadership gets aligned and the right systems are in place, momentum starts to build.”

Bowling center owners and operators attending Bowl Expo 2026 are encouraged to visitTrainerTainment at Booth 654 or schedule time in advance with Beth, Denise, or Sonya.