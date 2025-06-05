Themed Entertainment Association announces Entertainment + Culture Advisors (ECA) and The Park Database (Park DB) join Storyland Studios as strategic research partner for the 2024 TEA Global Experience Index

BURBANK, Calif. — The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is pleased to announce Entertainment + Culture Advisors, LLC (ECA) and The Park Database (Park DB) as its research partner for the 2024 TEA Global Experience Index™, formerly the Theme Index and Museum Index Report.

The annual report has served as the definitive study of attendance at the world’s top theme parks, water parks, and museums for the past 19 years. Presented by TEA, global experience design and strategy firm, Storyland Studios and editorial partner, InPark Magazine, the 2024 report will be released in September 2025.

“The information and data collected for this report provides critical insight into trends impacting leisure and entertainment markets around the world,” shared Melissa Oviedo, CEO, TEA. “As our new strategic partner, ECA/Park DB will drive this project, and lead the development, data collection and analysis of the 2024 Index. Our committed Index partners, Storyland Studios and InPark Magazine, will collaborate with ECA/Park DB to finalize the layout, design, editorial and publication of the report. We look forward to sharing the findings and distributing this valuable resource to our members, and the global themed entertainment industry.

Along with ECA/Park DB as the new industry research partner, TEA announced the report will also be rebranded as the TEA Global Experience Index™. The report will continue to include a comprehensive review of the global industry’s performance including key financial metrics, visitor and guest experience trends and attendance across global theme parks, museums, and attractions, and more.

“The Index is an essential benchmark for the global attractions industry,” Oviedo continued. “Through this partnership with ECA/Park DB, we look forward to continuing to provide critical insights which supports industry growth around the world. By coupling the rebrand of this important publication at the same time we welcome ECA/Park DB to lead this project, TEA is continuing to serve and support the next era of themed entertainment.”

Based in Los Angeles, California, ECA works globally on projects ranging from theme park destinations to indoor branded attractions, cultural attractions, immersive experiences and live event venues. The firm is headed up by partners Christian Aaen, Principal and Edward P. Shaw, Principal, and is known for providing market analysis, business planning and feasibility studies for attractions and destination development projects, making it the perfect partner to take over this next chapter in the creation of the Index. For this endeavor, ECA also teamed with The Park Database (Park DB), founded by Wonwhee Kim. The Park Database provides clarity and actionable insights to attraction industry investors, designers, planners, and other stakeholders.

“We are honored to partner with TEA and carry on the legacy of the TEA Global Entertainment Index™,” said Christian Aaen, Principal/Co-Founder, Entertainment + Culture Advisors (ECA). “Since 2004, the Index has served as an essential reference for the global themed entertainment industry. We look forward to collaborating with Storyland Studios and InPark Magazine to deliver this year’s report.”

”ECA is excited to build on the foundation created by the TEA and evolve the Index in parallel with the industry – covering both the leading trends in theme parks, waterparks, and museums, as well as new attraction concepts and markets,” furthered ECA partner, Ed Shaw.

“At The Park Database, we’ve always believed that rigorous data is the key to unlocking insights in the attractions industry,” said Wonwhee Kim, Chief Intelligence Officer, The Park DB. “We’re proud to help drive the research and development of this year’s Index, and bring visibility into how attendance, guest behavior, and market trends are shifting globally.”

TEA will distribute the TEA Global Experience Index™ this September. To learn more about TEA, view previous editions of the Index and more, visit TEAConnect.org.