SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new drone show begins June 7, lighting up the night sky with the park’s signature Ignite Fireworks

ORLANDO — As part of its signature Summer Spectacular event, SeaWorld Orlando is excited to unveil a groundbreaking new dimension to its nighttime entertainment: the debut of an all-new, first-of-its-kind at SeaWorld drone show. Seamlessly integrated with the park’s iconic Ignite Fireworks Spectacular, this new drone show transforms the nighttime celebration into more than just a finale—it is a sky-dancing celebration of the sea like never before. Guests will have their first opportunity to witness this mesmerizing display starting June 7, 2025.

This aerial display transforms the night sky above SeaWorld’s central lake into a breathtaking, ocean-inspired canvas, featuring hundreds of synchronized drones that create vibrant waves, glowing sea creatures and dynamic light formations. As the anthem “Feeling Electric” pulses, the drones transition into glowing “fireflies,” becoming a seamless part of the park’s signature fireworks show and creating an unparalleled visual experience.

As part of the broader Summer Spectacular, this all-new drone show stands as one of several exciting new additions. Guests can also discover the recently opened Expedition Odyssey, an immersive multi-sensory Arctic flying theater experience, and enjoy the all-new HydroSurge, a pulse-pounding cirque spectacular at the Nautilus Theater—both located in air-conditioned venues, offering a perfect escape from the summer heat.