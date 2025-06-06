Dollywood named to Newsweek America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 List

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood’s recent run of awards continued this week with Newsweek adding the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, theme park to its America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 list following the results of a recent survey.

Dollywood is part of the “Entertainment Providers” grouping of companies and is one of only three theme park companies to be featured on the list. With a caring culture, generous benefits, unparalleled company growth and numerous employment opportunities on the horizon, Dollywood employees—also known as hosts—understand firsthand why the company has received so much positive attention as an employer.

“Dollywood’s hosts are what make this park special,” said Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources, Susan Loveday. “We always strive to ensure they receive the care and support they deserve so they can take care of our guests in a world-class way. We’ve been blessed with a number of awards for our guest experience, but each one of those awards starts with hosts who love where they work and are ready to provide the best atmosphere for those visiting the park.”

The “America’s Greatest Workplaces” award is based on a large-scale independent research study conducted by Newsweek. Respondents provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they know. The study incorporates more than 400,000 employee interviews in the U.S. and collected more than 4.9 million comprehensive company reviews. The Newsweek list is one of America’s largest independent employee studies.

Echoing Loveday’s comments, Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Cunningham said, “The companies on this list likely reap the rewards of stronger client loyalty and improved employee retention—clear signs that a thriving workplace benefits everyone involved.”

Pointing to Dollywood host job satisfaction, the park has long been voted as the friendliest theme park in the world. The park also is the only park to ever win the Golden Ticket Award for Best Guest Experience, which factors friendliness of employees—along with cleanliness and value—into its selection consideration. The prestigious Golden Ticket Awards are given annually by industry publication Amusement Today. In late October, Dollywood was named the #1 theme park in the country on Newsweek’s 2025 ranking of America’s Best Customer Service organizations. In May, the National Amusement Park Historical Association named Dollywood as the best theme park in America for the third year-in-a-row. Dollywood also is the reigning Tripadvisor #1 U.S. theme park, an honor based on guest reviews of those who have actually visited the park.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to many regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.