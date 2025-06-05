Dorney Park Cares Team volunteers support at Camelot for Children

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — In a heartwarming show of community spirit, the Dorney Park Cares Team recently volunteered their time and talents at Camelot for Children, a nonprofit in Allentown, Pennsylvania, that provides social and educational opportunities for children with disabilities and those facing chronic or terminal illnesses.

The team tackled a range of facility improvement projects, including landscaping, painting, minor repairs, and tidying shared spaces. Their efforts helped ensure Camelot’s campus remains safe, welcoming, and ready to host enriching summer programs for children and families.

This collaboration reflects the power of local organizations coming together for a shared mission. Through their hands-on support, the Dorney Park Cares Team made a lasting impact—demonstrating how meaningful change often begins with simple acts of kindness.